Boris Johnson to face Sir Keir Starmer in first PMQs since summer recess

Prime minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will face each other at PMQs. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer will go head to head at Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) for the first time since summer recess.

It is the first time the Government will face the opposition in the House of Commons since a number of controversial U-turns.

It is expected the Labour leader will quiz the Prime Minister over school safety, following criticism from teaching unions over Covid-19 guidelines issued last week.

It is also the first PMQs since Sir Ed Davey was elected Liberal Democrat leader last week.

Since the last session, the Government has come under fire over its handling of a number of Coronavirus-related issues, such as exam results, the Test and Trace system and local lockdowns.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson confirmed ministers are looking at pushing A-Levels and GCSEs back to allow pupils more time to catch up after classes were cancelled because of the pandemic.

The two main parties - Labour and the Conservatives - tied in the polls at 40% each for the first time in over 12 months this week.

As Conservative Party leader, Mr Johnson is facing pressure from his own backbench MPs who are reportedly "tired of the U-turns", according to a senior party figure.

Another labelled the Government's handling of the virus over summer as a "megadisaster from one day to the next" and said many backbench Conservative are demanding reassurances from ministers.

Conservative MPs along the 'red wall' - seats based in former industrial towns in the North of England which are usually won by Labour - are reportedly growing impatient and are concerned that lower support for the Government will result in them losing gained seats at the next election.

Most of Mr Johnson's party, however, remain publicly supportive and backed the Prime Minister in the first sitting of the House of Commons yesterday.