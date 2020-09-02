Boris Johnson to face Sir Keir Starmer in first PMQs since summer recess

2 September 2020, 08:10

Prime minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will face each other at PMQs
Prime minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will face each other at PMQs. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer will go head to head at Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) for the first time since summer recess.

It is the first time the Government will face the opposition in the House of Commons since a number of controversial U-turns.

It is expected the Labour leader will quiz the Prime Minister over school safety, following criticism from teaching unions over Covid-19 guidelines issued last week.

It is also the first PMQs since Sir Ed Davey was elected Liberal Democrat leader last week.

Since the last session, the Government has come under fire over its handling of a number of Coronavirus-related issues, such as exam results, the Test and Trace system and local lockdowns.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson confirmed ministers are looking at pushing A-Levels and GCSEs back to allow pupils more time to catch up after classes were cancelled because of the pandemic.

The two main parties - Labour and the Conservatives - tied in the polls at 40% each for the first time in over 12 months this week.

As Conservative Party leader, Mr Johnson is facing pressure from his own backbench MPs who are reportedly "tired of the U-turns", according to a senior party figure.

Another labelled the Government's handling of the virus over summer as a "megadisaster from one day to the next" and said many backbench Conservative are demanding reassurances from ministers.

Conservative MPs along the 'red wall' - seats based in former industrial towns in the North of England which are usually won by Labour - are reportedly growing impatient and are concerned that lower support for the Government will result in them losing gained seats at the next election.

Most of Mr Johnson's party, however, remain publicly supportive and backed the Prime Minister in the first sitting of the House of Commons yesterday.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Joe Kennedy III

Kennedy defeated in Massachusetts senate primary

Waves crash upon a shore

Rains hit southern Japanese island as Koreas prepare for typhoon
Demonstration in favour of Charlie Hebdo

14 on trial over 2015 Paris attacks which sparked terror wave

Coronavirus: Jeremy Hunt calls for weekly COVID-19 testing for secondary school teachers
Yoshihide Suga

Shinzo Abe ally seen as favourite to become new Japanese leader

The News Explained

Critics have noted a number of missed targets and broken promises by the government

The government's U-turns: A full list

Professor Hal explains what we saw during the Beirut explosion

Professor Hal explains what happened during Beirut explosion

More than 70-thousand restaurants, cafes and pubs are offering half price meals from today - subsidised by the UK Government

Eat Out To Help Out: How do you take part in the 50% off scheme?
Police talk to people in Heaton Park, Manchester, about lockdown rules

North West of England local restrictions: What you can and cannot do
Boris Johnson claimed no countries have functioning Covid tracing apps

Do any countries have a functioning Covid-19 tracking app?