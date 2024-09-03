'Do they want Hamas to win?': Boris Johnson slams Starmer for 'abandoning' Israel as UK halts some arms sales

3 September 2024, 10:28

Boris Johnson has slammed Keir Starmer after the UK suspended some arms sales to israel
Boris Johnson has slammed Keir Starmer after the UK suspended some arms sales to israel. Picture: Alamy/Getty/LBC
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Boris Johnson has hit out at Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, accusing him of "abandoning" Israel and questioning if the Labour Party wants "Hamas to win," following the UK government's decision to suspend certain arms exports to the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Monday, the British government halted 30 out of its 350 arms export licenses to Israel after a review raised concerns that the equipment might be used in a manner that could violate international humanitarian law by targeting civilians in Gaza.

The suspension affects components for fighter jets, helicopters, drones, and other ground attack systems.

Johnson, who previously served as Prime Minister, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday morning, stating: "Hamas is still holding many innocent Jewish hostages while Israel tries to prevent a repeat of the 7th October massacre. Why are Lammy and Starmer abandoning Israel? Do they want Hamas to win?”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said a review conducted by the UK Government could not "arbitrate on whether or not Israel has breached international humanitarian law" in Gaza, but ministers have a legal duty to review export licences.

Factors key to the Government's decision include "insufficient" humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, and reports of the mistreatment of detainees, a summary of the process undertaken by ministers revealed.

But the British Defence Secretary told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the UK would not impose a full-scale arms embargo on Israel.

Read more: UK will not impose a full scale arms embargo on Israel, Defence Secretary tells LBC

Read more: Israel 'furious' after UK suspends arms export licences as it warns of 'problematic' message it sends to the world

Senior Israeli officials were among those who criticised the UK's decision, with the country's defence minister Yoav Gallant claiming he was "deeply disheartened" by what he described as "sanctions placed by the UK Government on export licenses to Israel's defence establishment".

Israel branded the move as sending a "very problematic message" to its adversaries, including Iran.

Yoav Gallant, Israel's defence minister, shared his dismay on X, saying: “Deeply disheartened to learn of the sanctions … This comes at a time when we fight a war on seven different fronts — a war that was launched by a savage terrorist organization, unprovoked. At a time when we mourn six hostages who were executed in cold blood by Hamas inside tunnels in Gaza. At a time when we fight to bring 101 hostages home.”

Israel Katz, the country’s foreign minister, echoed Gallant's concerns, stating that the UK's actions could potentially embolden Hamas and its supporters.

Speaking in the Commons, David Lammy said there was a "clear risk that the items might be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law" based on an assessment he had received, adding there was no choice but to halt some arms exports.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, in a written ministerial statement, said the suspension included "components for fighter aircraft (F-16s), parts for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), naval systems, and targeting equipment".

Summary papers published by the Government said the assessment which Mr Lammy relied upon for his decision found "Israel has not fulfilled its duty as Occupying Power to ensure - to the fullest extent of the means available to it - those supplies essential to the survival of the population of Gaza.

"It has concluded that the level of aid remains insufficient."

It also said there "have been credible claims of the mistreatment of detainees" at a "volume and consistency" which suggest "at least some instances of mistreatment contrary to IHL" (international humanitarian law).

The Government suggested however, that it had not been possible to come to a "determinative judgement" on "allegations regarding Israel's conduct of hostilities", partly because of the "opaque and contested information environment in Gaza".

Following the announcement by the UK, Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Deeply disheartened to learn of the sanctions placed by the UK Government on export licenses to Israel's defence establishment.

"This comes at a time when we fight a war on seven different fronts - a war that was launched by a savage terrorist organization, unprovoked."

"At a time when we mourn six hostages who were executed in cold blood by Hamas inside tunnels in Gaza. At a time when we fight to bring 101 hostages home," he said.

There was also criticism from closer to home, with Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, writing on X that the decision "beggars belief" while "Israel is fighting a war for its very survival on seven fronts forced upon it on October 7, and at the very moment when six hostages murdered in cold blood by cruel terrorists were being buried by their families".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Two men shaking hands

UN nuclear watchdog head in Ukraine amid Zaporizhzhia power plant safety concern

Volodymyr Zelensky

Russian strike kills at least 41 and injures 180 others, Zelensky says

Breaking
Breaking News

Russian strikes kill at least 41 in Ukrainian city of Poltava, with over 180 injured, Zelenskyy says

Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry has 'no interest' in returning to royal duties and plans to 'stay in US'

Breaking
Franklin Park

Dog walker, 80, killed in Leicester park as five children aged 12-14 arrested for murder

Baby P's mother 'recalled to prison just two years after release' for breaching licence conditions

Baby P's mother 'recalled to prison' for a second time after breaching licence conditions

The Iron Throne from Game Of thrones

Hundreds of Game Of Thrones props up for auction

An artist's impression of the Orbex launch tower

Spaceport’s ‘floating road’ over peat bog nearly finished ahead of test launch

A woman running on the road

Ugandan Olympic athlete set on fire by her boyfriend

Photo of a man on a phone screen

Clearview AI fined by Dutch data protection watchdog over faces database

Met Office issues fresh yellow weather warning as UK braced for heavy rain, thunderstorms and flooding

Met Office issues fresh yellow weather warning as UK braced for heavy rain, thunderstorms and flooding

King's Cross Underground station and TFL roundel, London, England, U.K.

Transport for London staff told to work from home following major cyber attack

Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda (left), Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah (top right) and Judy and Jonathan Bloomer (bottom right)

Autopsies reveal cause of death of two Bayesian superyacht victims as probe into incident continues

Supermodel Elle McPherson, 60, reveals breast cancer battle as star reveals she refused chemotherapy

Supermodel Elle MacPherson, 60, opens up about cancer battle as star reveals she refused chemotherapy

Two men walk in front of a guard of honour of men wearing red and blue uniforms

Vladimir Putin visits Mongolia in defiance of international arrest warrant

James Darren Obituary

Gidget actor James Darren dies aged 88 after six-decade career

Latest News

See more Latest News

A truck with people on board drives through a flooded street

Tropical storm leaves at least 14 dead in the Philippines

Fox appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday

Sam Fox breaks silence after court appearance over drunken incident on BA flight

UK will not impose a full scale arms embargo on Israel, Defence Secretary tells LBC

UK will not impose a full scale arms embargo on Israel says Defence Secretary following suspension of export licences
Murder probe launched after boy, 13, stabbed to death at home in 'absolutely tragic' attack - as well wishers laid flowers

Two teens charged with murder after boy, 13, stabbed to death at home in Oldbury

Opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez leads a demonstration

Arrest warrant issued for Venezuela’s opposition presidential candidate

Israel is 'furious' after the UK announced plans to suspend around 30 arms export licences

Israel 'furious' after UK suspends arms export licences as it warns of 'problematic' message it sends to the world
Dame Esther Rantzen

'Give us the ­confidence of a good death': Dame Esther Rantzen calls on MPs to allow assisted dying vote
Rachel Reeves has been urged to bring in a pay per mile driving tax

Ministers urged to bring in pay-per-mile driving tax to avoid 'black hole' from lost fuel duty revenue
London, UK. 15th Sep, 2023. Youths steal phone in Bond Street. Credit: Guy Bell/Alamy Live News

200 snatch thefts a day in UK as crimes soar by 150% in a year

An electric BMW vehicle gets its batteries charged

Petrol cars 'rationed' to meet climate change targets

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is understood to feel overshadowed by Meghan.

Prince Harry 'feels overshadowed by Meghan' and is 'plotting return to UK'

State Opening of Parliament 2024

Woman appears in court over Buckingham Palace bomb hoax

File photo of William and Harry from 2017

Harry and William 'spotted together at uncle's funeral' but 'did not talk to each other'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit