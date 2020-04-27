Breaking News

Boris Johnson to make statement this morning as he returns to work

27 April 2020, 08:55 | Updated: 27 April 2020, 09:04

Boris Johnson is returning to work today
Boris Johnson is returning to work today. Picture: PA

The Prime Minister is due to make a statement in Downing Street this morning.

Boris Johnson is returning to work three weeks after he was admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

He's facing growing pressure from senior Tory MPs to ease the coronavirus lockdown rules.

Hear the statement first on LBC - listen live.

The Prime Minister is not expected to make any significant policy changes, but is marking his return to work and indicating his thoughts on the way forward for the UK.

Mr Johnson has a lot of decisions to make as he starts work again - here's the key issues in his in-tray.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Kim Jong Un: North Korean leader is 'alive and well', says South Korea

MPs demand urgent action plan to tackle rise in domestic abuse during lockdown

Tom Moore: Special postmark to celebrate 100th birthday of inspirational NHS fundraiser

UK weather: Temperatures to fall after the lockdown's fifth sunny weekend

El Paso shooting victim dies in hospital nearly nine months after attack

The News Explained

How to make your own facemask

How to make your own coronavirus facemask from an old t-shirt
Police have clarified lockdown enforcement

Coronavirus lockdown: Police issue guidance on 'reasonable excuses' for going outside
Can you wash your car during the coronavirus lockdown?

Can you wash your car during the coronavirus lockdown?

Would the UK have done better without a lockdown?

UK lockdown v Early lockdown v No lockdown: Which would have worked best?
What is Rishi Sunak's furlough scheme?

What does furlough mean? And how do you claim it on unemployment in the UK?