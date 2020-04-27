Breaking News

Boris Johnson to make statement this morning as he returns to work

Boris Johnson is returning to work today. Picture: PA

The Prime Minister is due to make a statement in Downing Street this morning.

Boris Johnson is returning to work three weeks after he was admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

He's facing growing pressure from senior Tory MPs to ease the coronavirus lockdown rules.

Hear the statement first on LBC - listen live.

The Prime Minister is not expected to make any significant policy changes, but is marking his return to work and indicating his thoughts on the way forward for the UK.

Mr Johnson has a lot of decisions to make as he starts work again - here's the key issues in his in-tray.