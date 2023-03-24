Boris Johnson 'steps up' campaigning for by-election as he prepares for 'worst-case scenario' after Parliament grilling

The Privileges Committee is expected to rule on whether Boris Johnson "recklessly or intentionally" misled the House of Commons over 'Partygate'. Picture: Parliament

By Kieran Kelly

Boris Johnson is expected to step up campaigning in his constituency as he prepares for a potential by-election after a grilling by the Privileges Committee.

Mr Johnson is understood to be preparing for the "worst-case scenario" after facing top MPs over claims he "recklessly or intentionally" misled the House of Commons over lockdown-busting parties inside No 10.

If sanctioned, the former prime minister could be hit with a ten-day suspension from the Commons, which could trigger a by-election in his constituency Uxbridge & Ruislip.

Mr Johnson has been more active in the area since stepping down as PM, calling for a new hospital and police station.

Boris Johnson faced a four-hour grilling by the Privileges Committee on Wednesday. Picture: Parliament

One of his allies confirmed Mr Johnson's intention to "intensify" campaigning as the Privileges Committee prepares to give its verdict in May.

"He is planning for the worst case, there’s no point in waiting until they’ve delivered their verdict,” they told The Times.

"He’ll be ready regardless of the outcome."

Read More: Besieged but defiant: Boris Johnson dismisses Partygate allegations as 'nonsense' suggesting he won't accept verdict

Read More: 'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

Boris Johnson insists he believed 'Partygate' gatherings were in the rules at the time. Picture: Parliament

Allies of Mr Johnson appeared to attempt to discredit the Privileges Committee before its grilling of the ex-PM began, labelling it a "Kangaroo court".

Meanwhile, during Mr Johnson's hearing, staunch loyalist Jacob Rees-Mogg said his former boss was "doing very well against the marsupials".

Boris is doing very well against the marsupials. — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) March 22, 2023

The former prime minister dismissed claims he intentionally or recklessly misled the Commons as "complete nonsense", suggesting he will not accept the verdict of an inquiry if it finds he misled MPs over the scandal.

He said “hand on heart” that he had not meant to deceive Parliament about lockdown-breaking events at No10.

"What I can tell the right honourable and learned gentleman is that all guidance was followed completely in No10," he continued.

"I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations, assured that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken.

"I apologise for the impression that has been given that staff in Downing Street take this less than seriously.

"He added that it would have been “utterly insane” to issue blanket denials he knew to be false.