Breaking News

Boris Johnson says vaccine progress will allow Brits to 'reclaim our lives' at PMQs

2 December 2020, 12:21 | Updated: 2 December 2020, 13:01

Boris Johnson was addressing MPs today at PMQs
Boris Johnson was addressing MPs today at PMQs. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told PMQs today that progress on vaccines will allow Britons to "reclaim our lives" and get the economy moving.

But he urged caution saying the public should "not get their hopes up too soon" about the speed of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The Prime Minister told MPs that while the country was expecting "several million doses" of the jab by the end of the year, it would only be handed out to a small group of the most vulnerable to begin with.

Read more: Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine approved for UK use and will roll out next week

Read more: Matt Hancock hails approval of vaccine on LBC, saying 'help is on its way'

"We will then be rolling it out as fast as possibly can," he said, "but that's why I put so much emphasis on the continuing importance of the tiering system."

He told the Commons the progress on a vaccine is "very good news" but "it is not the end of our national struggle" against the virus.

He said: "I think it is very important at this stage for us all to recognise that this is unquestionably good news. It's very, very good news.

"It is by no means the end of the story, it is not the end of our national struggle against coronavirus and that is why it's very important that the package of moderate but tough measures that the House voted for last night, the tiering system, is followed across the country because that's how we will continue to beat the virus."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked the PM about the priority list for vaccinations amid speculation about who and where would get the first doses.

Read more: Tier restrictions in force: Millions of people in England wake up to new rules

Read more: Matt Hancock fights back tears as he reveals step-grandfather died with Covid-19

"I think at this stage it is very, very important that people do not get their hopes up too soon about the speed with which we will be able to roll out this vaccine," Mr Johnson replied.

"It is beginning, as my right honourable friend the Health Secretary has said, from next week. We are expecting several million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine before the end of the year.

"We will then be rolling it out as fast as we possibly can."

Officials said the vaccine will be made available "from next week" and hailed the news which makes the UK the first country in the world to have a clinically approved Covid-19 vaccine.

The jab has been shown in studies to be 95% effective and works in all age groups but needs to be stored at minus 70C.

The UK has ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine - enough to vaccinate 20 million people.

Explained: Who will get the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine first in the UK?

Asking what the Government was planning to do to tackle disinformation and anti-vaxxers, the PM said: "We are, of course, working to tackle all kinds of disinformation across the internet and he's right to single out the anti-vaxxers and those who I think are totally wrong in their approach.

"He's right to encourage take-up of vaccines across the country and we'll be publishing a paper very shortly on online harms designed to tackle the very disinformation that he speaks of."

The event soon turned to the return of the three-tier system of local restrictions voted through the Commons on Tuesday night.

The PM hit out at Mr Starmer for ordering his MPs to abstain on the vote - which the Government won with a majority of 213.

"When it came to protecting the people of this country from coronavirus at this critical moment, he told his troops to abstain," he said.

Read more: Covid-19 crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know

The Labour leader hit back, saying: "When I abstain I come to the House and explain when the Prime Minister abstains he runs away to Afghanistan and gives the taxpayer a £20,000 bill."

Millions of people in England have now entered higher tiers than their area was in before national lockdown began at the beginning of November.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Airport passenger

EC urges caution but cross-border Christmas travel not discouraged
Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli parliament passes proposal setting stage for its dissolution
Ted Hui

Europe urged to offer ‘safe haven’ for Hong Kong activists

Trier crash scene tributes

German city mourns five killed in car attack

Hong Kong activists, from right, Joshua Wong, Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow (Vincent Yu/AP)

Hong Kong activists jailed for role in pro-democracy protest

Ethiopia refugees

UN allowed humanitarian access to conflict-hit region of Ethiopia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine: What is RNA and how does it work?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Can pregnant women get the Covid vaccine?

People wearing face masks walk past a sign on Market Street, Manchester

New Tiered Covid lockdown system starts today - here's what you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Conservative MP voted against the Government

Desmond Swayne tells LBC the Government was "poorly advised" on Covid Tiers
James O'Brien's instant reaction to the UK's approval of Covid vaccine

James O'Brien's instant reaction to the UK's approval of Covid vaccine
Matt Hancock's message for Covid anti-vaxxers as Pfizer jab approved

Matt Hancock's message for Covid anti-vaxxers as Pfizer jab approved
This caller was furious over Labour abstaining from the Covid Tiers vote and he wanted to tell LBC all about it

'I am absolutely fuming' - caller brands Labour'I am absolutely fuming' - caller brands Labour abstention in Covid tier vote 'mistake'
Concerns are rising over the future of the high street as more shops face closure

Covid 'accelerated' closure of High Street shops such as Debenhams, retail expert warns
Caller says Labour Party is 'cowardly' for abstaining on tier system vote

Caller brands Labour Party 'cowardly' for abstaining on tier system vote

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London