Boris Johnson to address nation on whether July 19 unlocking can proceed

11 July 2021, 23:39

Boris Johnson will address the nation tomorrow
Boris Johnson will address the nation tomorrow. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson has said the country is "tantalisingly close" to lifting the final swathe of coronavirus restrictions.

The Prime Minister will address the country tomorrow where he will confirm whether the next stage of unlocking can go ahead as planned on July 19.

Mr Johnson is expected to say that the country can move to Step 4 of the road map to lift measures but also warn that Covid-19 cases will rise as rules designed to suppress the virus are removed.

Mr Johnson will host a press conference on Monday afternoon, while Health Secretary Sajid Javid will announce the plans in Parliament.

READ MORE: People 'expected to wear masks' indoors in England after 19 July - minister

READ MORE: NHS waiting list could rise to 13 million, Sajid Javid warns

Downing Street said the unlocking would be based on four tests - the success of the vaccine rollout, evidence that the vaccine is causing a reduction in hospitalisations and deaths, that infection rates do not risk a surge in hospital admissions, and that no new variants of concern throw progress off track.

The PM said: "We are tantalisingly close to the final milestone in our road map out of lockdown, but the plan to restore our freedoms must come with a warning.

"While the phenomenal vaccine rollout has offered every adult some protection against the virus, and the crucial link between cases, hospitalisations and deaths is weakened, the global pandemic is not over yet.

"Cases will rise as we unlock, so as we confirm our plans today, our message will be clear. Caution is absolutely vital, and we must all take responsibility so we don't undo our progress, ensuring we continue to protect our NHS."

Moving to Step 4 was delayed by four weeks to ensure all adults had been offered a vaccine, and as of Friday 80.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in the UK, with 45.7 million adults receiving a first dose (86.9%) and 34.5 million adults receiving both doses (65.6%).

Analysis from Public Health England (PHE) and the University of Cambridge suggests that vaccines have so far prevented an estimated 8.5 million infections and 30,000 deaths in England alone.

Downing Street also said the delay has meant the end of restrictions is closer to the school holidays, where transmission rates are expected to be lower.

But it also suggested that waiting even later in the year to reopen could put more pressure on the NHS as the health service contends with winter illnesses such as flu.

Latest News

See more Latest News

England lost to Italy after a penalty shoot-out

Heartbreak for England as Italy win Euro 2020 final on penalties
George, William and Kate stand for the national anthem

Prince George celebrates as England take 1-0 lead against Italy
A small group appeared to break through a security perimeter at the stadium

Group of England fans breaks through barriers at Wembley stadium
Luke Shaw gave England an early lead but Italy hit back after half time

England 1-1 Italy: Azzurri equalise in Euro 2020 final at Wembley
Sir Richard Branson reached space on board the Virgin Galactic craft

Sir Richard Branson reaches space on board Virgin Galactic flight
Jubilant England fans have descended on London ahead of Gareth Southgate's historic clash with Italy at Wembley for Euro 2020.

England v Italy: Thousands of exuberant fans descend on Wembley

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models

Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models
Natasha Devon shuts down caller who says there's 'no racism in this country'

Natasha Devon shuts down caller who claims there's 'no racism in this country'
David Lammy's stirring call to 'detoxify' UK in wake of England's Euro 2020 success

David Lammy's stirring call to 'detoxify' UK in wake of England's Euro 2020 success
Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'

Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'
Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard trial

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard case
Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds

Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London