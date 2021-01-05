Boris Johnson to give first press conference of new lockdown at 5pm

5 January 2021, 12:10

During the initial March lockdown, Downing Street gave daily press briefings to give updates on coronavirus measures
During the initial March lockdown, Downing Street gave daily press briefings to give updates on coronavirus measures. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Boris Johnson will deliver a news conference at 5pm today on the first day of England's third national coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Johnson will hold a No 10 press conference alongside the chief medical officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, and the Government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, Downing Street has said.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has unveiled a fresh £4.6 billion support package for businesses across the UK dealt a further crippling blow by enforced closures.

It includes one-off top-up grants worth up to £9,000 for firms in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors to help nurse them through to the spring.

READ MORE: National lockdown for England amid soaring Covid cases

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon imposed a lockdown on Scotland for the rest of January, with a legal requirement to stay at home and schools closed to most pupils until February.

Schools and colleges in Wales will also remain closed until at least January 18 and move to online learning, while in Northern Ireland - which is already under a six-week lockdown - "stay at home" restrictions will be brought back into law and a period of remote learning for schoolchildren will be extended.

The Stormont Executive is meeting on Tuesday to confirm details of the plan, which could run beyond January.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said the country was in for a "very difficult" few weeks and could give no firm date for lifting the lockdown.

READ MORE: UK records 58,784 new Covid cases - highest daily total ever

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he will back the new national lockdown in England.

When asked if the new restrictions were what he had in mind when he called for another lockdown, Sir Keir said: "Yes, it is what we had in mind and we will back it.

"It was inevitable we needed a national set of restrictions. That's why I called for it."

He said that it was now a race against time to ramp up the national vaccination programme.

"We are in a race against time now. We have got a contract with the British people to say these are tough restrictions, in return for that the Government has got to roll out the vaccination programme at speed and accelerate that.

"This is a huge challenge and I think we need to pull together."

Norway landslide

Dog found alive raises hopes in deadly Norway landslide

Joe Biden

Polls open in Georgia with Senate majority at stake

Boris Johnson will hold a coronavirus press briefing later today

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?
Sadiq Khan has been criticised for the New Year firework display in London

Sadiq Khan and Tory councillor clash over 'pathetic' £1.5m NYE firework display
Businesses are to receive £9k grants as part of a £4.6bn lockdown package

Businesses to receive £9k grants as part of £4.6bn lockdown package
Virus Outbreak Virus

Mexico approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use

LBC Presenter Dean Dunham explains the rules of the new Covid lockdown

Dean Dunham's guide to England's Covid lockdown number 3

What are the different lockdown rules across the UK?

What are the different lockdown rules across the UK?

A new national lockdown has been introduced in England

National lockdown: What are the new rules for England?

James O'Brien caller excluded from financial help cannot afford heating

James O'Brien caller excluded from Covid financial help cannot afford heating
The Greater Manchester Mayor was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

Andy Burnham warns of 'mental health crisis' for those excluded from Covid financial support
James O'Brien challenges Shadow Chancellor on Labour's back to school policy

James O'Brien challenges Shadow Chancellor on Labour's back to school policy
James O'Brien lists essential questions for the PM as third lockdown starts

James O'Brien lists essential questions for the PM as third lockdown starts
An intensive care consultant warned that the NHS is near breaking point

NHS will be 'near breaking point' if daily cases hit 80,000, ICU doctor tells LBC
Nick Ferrari confronts Michael Gove over school closure U-turn

Nick Ferrari confronts Michael Gove over school closure U-turn

