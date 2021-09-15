Breaking News

Boris Johnson to hold briefing on 'national security' announcement TONIGHT

15 September 2021, 19:27 | Updated: 15 September 2021, 20:03

Boris Johnson will speak tonight with US president Joe Biden
Boris Johnson will speak tonight with US president Joe Biden. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson will hold a press briefing tonight on a "strategic national security announcement".

He will speak on camera at 10pm with US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

LBC will broadcast the briefing live.

It is not related to the Downing Street reshuffle, which saw Dominic Raab lose his job as foreign secretary and be replaced with Liz Truss, as he was demoted to justice secretary.

Gavin Williamson also lost his place in the cabinet, having been sacked as education secretary.

The briefing is not tied to the reshuffle but caps off a busy day for British governance.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Insulate Britain protesters block a slip road from the M25 at Junction 25

Three arrested 'across UK' on suspicion of orchestrating Insulate Britain protests
Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle has shown the PM's ruthless side

Analysis: Boris Johnson brought a ruthless edge to the reshuffle, writes Ben Kentish
Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle has been sweeping and brutal

Raab DEMOTED, Williamson AXED and Truss to FOREIGN SEC in major Cabinet reshuffle
US Olympic gymnast Simone Biles

FBI turned ‘blind eye’ to reports of gymnasts’ abuse – Simone Biles
The pair are on the Time's list of the 100 most influential people of 2021

Harry and Meghan make Time's list of 100 most influential people - and named as 'ICONS'
Ex-police officer Mohamed Noor in court

Former US police officer’s murder verdict reversed in Australian woman’s death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sacked Gavin Williamson 'was more Sunday League than Premier League'

Gavin Williamson 'was more Sunday League than Premier League'
'Britain NEEDS ISIS bride Begum's help to fight terrorism' - Maajid Nawaz

'Britain NEEDS ISIS bride Begum's help to fight terrorism' - Maajid Nawaz
'This is levelling down': Universal credit caller hits out at benefit cut

'This is levelling down': Universal Credit recipient hits out at benefit cut
Health Secretary won't rule out vaccine passports for the pub

Sajid Javid doesn't rule out vaccine passports for the pub

DUP leader: Northern Ireland being used to 'punish the UK' for Brexit

DUP leader: Northern Ireland being used to 'punish the UK' for Brexit
Caller's plea to repeal assisted dying law leaves LBC listeners in tears

Caller's plea to repeal assisted dying law leaves LBC listeners in tears

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London