Boris Johnson to hold briefing on 'national security' announcement TONIGHT

Boris Johnson will speak tonight with US president Joe Biden. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson will hold a press briefing tonight on a "strategic national security announcement".

He will speak on camera at 10pm with US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

LBC will broadcast the briefing live.

It is not related to the Downing Street reshuffle, which saw Dominic Raab lose his job as foreign secretary and be replaced with Liz Truss, as he was demoted to justice secretary.

Gavin Williamson also lost his place in the cabinet, having been sacked as education secretary.

The briefing is not tied to the reshuffle but caps off a busy day for British governance.