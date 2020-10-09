Breaking News

Boris Johnson to make statement on coronavirus restrictions to MPs on Monday

9 October 2020, 20:40 | Updated: 9 October 2020, 21:09

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to MPs on Monday
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to MPs on Monday.

By Megan White

Boris Johnson is set to make a statement to MPs on Monday, with expectations he will announce a new three-tier lockdown system.

The Prime Minister will use the occasion to outline a new "tiered" approach to how local Covid situations will be treated.

It is thought that parts of the north of England where coronavirus cases have continued to rise will face tougher restrictions, such as the closure of pubs and restaurants.

Read more: What are the three tier lockdown ‘traffic light’ plans and how would they work?

Read more: Covid-19 cases doubling twice as fast in north of England, study claims

The three-tier plan is thought to involve three alert levels labelled Red, Amber and Green.

Red would mean no social contact with anyone outside your own household in any setting, hospitality and leisure businesses closed and amateur sports cancelled.

Amber would mean no social contact in private homes or gardens outside your 'bubble'. Care home visits should be avoided and people should only make essential journeys.

Green would mean the rule of six would be in effect for social gatherings, face masks should be worn in shops, pubs and on public transport, 10pm hospitality curfew, 15 limit at weddings and 30 at funerals.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced on Friday that the Government will pay two-thirds of the wages of employees in pubs, restaurants and other businesses if they are forced to close under new restrictions.

Rishi Sunak, who unveiled the expansion to the Job Support Scheme on Friday, said he hoped the plan would be "reassurance and a safety net" for people across the UK as we head into a "difficult winter".

He said any businesses legally required to close because of coronavirus measures would receive grants to cover staff wages - up to a maximum of £2,100 a month.

Such grants, which launch under the scheme on 1 November, will be open for application only for employees who are unable to work for at least seven consecutive days.

It will run for six months in total and will be subject to review in January.

But Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, mayor of North Tyne Jamie Driscoll, mayor of Sheffield City Region Dan Jarvis and mayor of Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram used a joint statement to warn the help may not be enough.

They said: "We are pleased that the Government has listened and recognised that any new system of restrictions must come with a substantial package of financial support.

"What has been announced by the Chancellor today is a start but, on first look, it would not appear to have gone far enough to prevent genuine hardship, job losses and business failure this winter.

"Mayors and leaders from across the north will be meeting tomorrow to discuss it in more detail and we will make a further statement then."

Boris Johnson's chief strategic adviser Sir Edward Lister is understood to have spoken to northern leaders on Friday afternoon, amid criticism that they have not been consulted by the Government ahead of local lockdown changes.

A further 13,864 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK were reported on Friday, and 87 more deaths were confirmed of people who died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus.

Downing Street has previously said that early data suggested a "significant proportion" of exposure to Covid-19 is seen in the hospitality sector.

Nottingham has the highest rate in England, with 760.6 cases per 100,000 people - a huge jump from 158.3 per 100,000 in the seven days to September 29.

Knowsley has the second highest rate, which has leapt from 391.1 to 657.6 per 100,000, while Liverpool is in third place, where the rate has also increased sharply, from 419.0 to 599.9.

Separate figures suggested coronavirus cases are doubling about twice as fast in the North West, Yorkshire and the West Midlands as for the whole of England.

Earlier on Friday, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan warned that new stricter Covid restrictions for the capital are "highly likely" soon.

Mr Khan said "we are at a very serious tipping point. The virus is accelerating in every part of London."

He said that a tightening of rules in London was "inevitable" and said he had been working closely with the Health Secretary on establishing a package of measures appropriate for London.

Mr Khan said: "My prediction is there will be more restrictions being brought in because we don't want to see in October and November what we saw in March and April."

He said that any new London restrictions would not be borough-by-borough and would be London-wide because "it's the most effective way to reduce the spread of this virus."

If London moves from a level one scenario to level two, under the government's proposed new scheme, then households mixing would be banned.

However Mr Khan said that would depend on meetings next week as part of an "escalation process."

"We will have all the data and the options in front of us before we make a decision," he said.

