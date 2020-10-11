Boris Johnson to update Cabinet on new Covid-19 measures

11 October 2020, 12:18 | Updated: 11 October 2020, 12:21

Boris Johnson will speak with Cabinet ministers later
Boris Johnson will speak with Cabinet ministers later. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson is to convene the cabinet for a meeting later today to discuss a package of measures aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister will speak to Cabinet ministers in a call this afternoon, Sky News reports.

Mr Johnson is due to make a major announcement on Monday on his plans for a 'three-tiered' system to tackle the virus and simplify the complex landscape of local restrictions that are currently in place.

The plans have sparked anger among leaders in the north of England, accusing the PM of putting in measures that will 'level down' the region.

The Government has signalled local councils would be given more control over the coronavirus test and trace programme.

England's deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said the country is at a tipping point similar to the first wave of coronavirus, but can prevent history repeating itself.

Mayors and council leaders in the North have said local economies could be "shattered" as a result of sweeping new rolling Covid enforcements set to be unveiled by Boris Johnson in the Commons on Monday.

The Prime Minister is set to detail a new three-tier system of restrictions with measures expected to force pubs and restaurants to shut across the North of England and see millions of people banned from mixing indoors and outdoors

Reports suggest the top tier will see no household mixing allowed either, which could affect millions of people living in areas with high Covid-19 rates across England.

Prof Van-Tam said the best way to keep transmission low and stop the NHS being overwhelmed is for people to follow self-isolation guidance, wash their hands, wear face coverings and social distance.

He added: "Earlier in the year, we were fighting a semi-invisible disease, about which we had little knowledge, and it seeded in the community at great speed.

"Now we know where it is and how to tackle it - let's grasp this opportunity and prevent history from repeating itself."

