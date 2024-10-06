Tories had 'outbreak of irrationality when they got rid of me as PM', Boris Johnson says

6 October 2024, 21:58

Boris Johnson says the Conservatives had an "outbreak of irrationality" when he was forced to quit as leader and Prime Minister.
Boris Johnson says the Conservatives had an "outbreak of irrationality" when he was forced to quit as leader and Prime Minister. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Boris Johnson says the Conservatives had an "outbreak of irrationality" when he was forced to quit as leader and Prime Minister.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former PM said his party made the "wrong calculation" when he was "kick(ed)" out as leader in July 2022 following a raft of ministerial resignations.

Mr Johnson has undertaken a series of interviews to mark the publication of his book Unleashed, which comes out next week.

Read More: Boris Johnson claims there is a ‘strong case’ for referendum on UK's ECHR membership

Read More: Boris Johnson found 'bugging device in his toilet' after visit from Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Speaking to GB News in an interview that was broadcast on Sunday, Mr Johnson was asked why he was no longer in Number 10, given that his party were now in opposition despite winning a majority of 80 in 2019.

"I think the answer to that, sadly, is that there was an outbreak of irrationality in my party, and I think they made the wrong calculation," he said.

UK PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON ANNOUNCES HIS RESIGNATION IN DOWNING STREET TODAY. 07th July 2022 Downing Street, London, UK Credit: Jeff Gilbert/Alamy Live News
Boris Johnson says the Conservatives had an "outbreak of irrationality" when he was forced to quit as leader and Prime Minister. Picture: Alamy

Pointing to things he achieved in office, including the vaccine roll-out, Mr Johnson added: "If you ask me, if you really push me to say, was it all a terrible mistake to kick me out? Yes, I think it was and I think it was a goof."

Mr Johnson announced he was quitting as prime minister and Conservative leader in the wake of the partygate and Chris Pincher scandals.

His announcement followed a series of mass ministerial resignations, including by now-Tory leader Rishi Sunak, over a period of several days, as the support of the parliamentary party ebbed away.

In the book, due to be released on Thursday, Mr Johnson retracted his apology for the partygate scandal that contributed to his political downfall.

A person holds a copy of former prime minister Boris Johnson's latest memoir, titled Unleashed, ahead of its release to the public on October 10. Picture date: Thursday October 3, 2024.
Mr Johnson has undertaken a series of interviews to mark the publication of his book Unleashed, which comes out next week. Picture: Alamy

He wrote that he made a "mistake" in offering "pathetic" and "grovelling" statements over the lockdown-era gatherings in Downing Street that sparked a public outcry and dealt a major blow to his premiership.

Challenged on his change of tone in an ITV News interview on Friday, Mr Johnson said: "What I was trying to say there was, I think that the blanket apology - the sort of apology I issued right at the beginning - I think the trouble with it was that afterwards, all the accusations that then rained down on officials who'd been working very hard in Number 10 and elsewhere were thought to be true."

He added: "You can't say that I haven't been exposed over the last few years to the full force of people's anger and indignation."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Paramilitary soldiers stand near the site of an explosion outside Karachi Airport

Two dead and eight injured in massive blast outside Karachi Airport in Pakistan

Sir Keir Starmer says that Brits must "stand with the Jewish community" as he reiterated calls for ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon on the anniversary of the October 7 massacre in Israel.

Starmer calls for Gaza and Lebanon ceasefires as he marks anniversary of October 7 massacre

Smoke rises in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, after Israeli air strikes

Israel steps up bombardment of Gaza and Lebanon on eve of October 7 anniversary

Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel on small boats on the day that four people, including a two-year-old boy, died in the strait.

Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed Channel yesterday - as a two-year-old boy and three adults dead in double tragedy

A satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showing Tropical Storm Milton off the coast of Mexico

Hurricane Milton grows stronger as it heads towards Florida

A close-up of Christopher Ciccone

Madonna’s younger brother, Christopher Ciccone, dies aged 63

An aerial view of the village of Donja Jablanica in Bosnia following a landslide

International rescuers arrive in Bosnia after devastating floods and landslides

Four personal belongings have been found in the search for Victoria Taylor

'Dangerous' weather 'may impact Victoria Taylor search' after missing mum's cap and rucksack found by river

A damaged house behind fragments of a Russian military plane that was shot down on the outskirts of Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region of Ukraine

Man dies as Russia strikes Ukraine with drones and missiles

A Tunisian voter casts her ballot at a polling station

Tunisians vote in third presidential election since Arab Spring

Iain Dale questions the goverment's actions over their first 100 days

93 days in and the government already runs the risk of cementing their reputation as 'divided, incompetent and on the take'
The disgraced surgeon is in prison for undertaking 'unapproved' procedures on cancer patients

Disgraced breast surgeon jailed for ‘unnecessary’ procedures on over 1,000 patients to be stripped of £1m pension

Jay Cartmell's parents have paid tribute to their son

'The best boy that anyone could wish for': Parents pay tribute to son, 8, who died after gun went off in farm tragedy

Pope Francis waves from his studio window

Pope names 21 new cardinals, cementing mark on prelates who will elect successor

Sue Gray has resigned

Sue Gray quits role as Starmer's chief of staff after position risked becoming 'distraction' to Government

This Satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Kirk, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

Brits face 'heavy rain' and 'strong wind' as aftermath of Hurricane Kirk set to hit UK

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sue Gray Attends The Covid Inquiry In Belfast

Labour minister sidesteps questions on future for Sue Gray as rumours swirl over dismissal

Several wallabies have been spotted in Nottinghamshire

Multiple wild wallabies spotted in Nottinghamshire prompts wildlife experts to ask public to report new sightings
appea;

Appeal to trace owner of emaciated dog who's 'never felt grass under her feet' and abandoned in faeces-strewn crate
The girl has suffered 'life changing injuries' in the attack outside Westminster Academy

Man, 35, arrested over west London school acid attack that left girl, 14, scarred for life bailed
Rachel Reeves (L), Chancellor of the Exchequer and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer applaud as Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

Seven million workers to receive sick pay 'from their first day of work' under new Labour plans
APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump

Elon Musk makes first appearance at Trump rally with dire words

Amanda Abbington said she has received "hundreds" of death and rape threats since lodging complaints against her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Giovanni Pernice

Amanda Abbington claims she felt 'relief' when cancer scare meant she could quit Strictly Come Dancing
Election 2024 Trump

Trump calls for victory in return to assassination attempt site

The PM has called out the "vile hatred" against Jews and Muslims

Starmer slams 'vile hatred' against UK Jews and Muslims as he calls for end of 'cycle of violence' in Middle East
Bodies are pulled from the rubble of the collapsed building during a rescue operation after Israeli attack on a mosque near al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Gaza

Israeli airstrike on Gaza school and mosque kills 24 and injures 93

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London
Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit