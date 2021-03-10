PM says UK has not 'blocked the export of a single Covid vaccine' in row with EU

10 March 2021, 14:16

Boris Johnson sought to correct the suggestion by Charles Michel
Boris Johnson sought to correct the suggestion by Charles Michel. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Boris Johnson has hit back at Brussels over a claim by the European Council president that the UK imposed an "outright ban" on coronavirus vaccine exports.

The Prime Minister told MPs that the UK has not "blocked the export of a single Covid-19 vaccine" as he sought to correct the suggestion by Charles Michel.

A senior EU diplomat was summoned to the Foreign Office earlier on Wednesday over the row, and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has written to Mr Michel seeking to correct the record.

Read more: Spain 'looking at vaccine passports' and Greece 'aiming to open borders' by mid-May

At Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Johnson said: "The whole House can be proud of the UK's vaccination programme, with over 22.5 million people now having received their first dose across the UK.

"We can also be proud of the support the UK has given to the international Covid response, including the £548 million we have donated to Covax.

"I therefore wish to correct the suggestion from the European Council president that the UK has blocked vaccine exports.

"Let me be clear: we have not blocked the export of a single Covid-19 vaccine or vaccine components.

"This pandemic has put us all on the same side in the battle for global health; we oppose vaccine nationalism in all its forms."

Mr Michel accused Britain and the US of imposing bans on the movement of jabs in a newsletter on Tuesday.

He said he was "shocked" when he heard allegations of vaccine nationalism levelled at the EU, saying: "The facts do not lie."

"The United Kingdom and the United States have imposed an outright ban on the export of vaccines or vaccine components produced on their territory," he said.

"But the European Union, the region with the largest vaccine production capacity in the world, has simply put in place a system for controlling the export of doses produced in the EU."

Mr Raab wrote to Mr Michel on Tuesday evening, seeking to "set the record straight", and saying that "any references to a UK export ban or any restrictions on vaccines are completely false".

Nicole Mannion, deputy EU ambassador to the UK, was summoned to the Foreign Office on Wednesday morning amid anger over the claim being repeated within the EU and the Commission, despite the UK correcting the record on each occasion.

A spokesman for the EU delegation said: "This morning, Nicole Mannion, deputy ambassador of the EU to the UK and charge d'affaires at the EU delegation to the UK attended a meeting at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office."

The European Commission said on Wednesday that Mr Johnson had previously assured president Ursula von der Leyen that the UK did not have a ban on vaccine exports but would not be drawn on Mr Michel's criticism.

Asked whether the Commission supported Mr Michel's comments, spokesman Eric Mamer said: "We have a policy of not commenting on other people's comments.

"Clearly the situation, when it comes to the export of vaccines, depends very much on the countries concerned.

"As far as the European Union is concerned, you know what our policy is and we will limit ourselves to that."

Mr Mamer said that "different countries have got different measures in place" as part of the fight against coronavirus.

He added: "This does not concern vaccines, as far as we understand, coming from the UK... But we know as well that we, the European Union, are a very, very active exporter of vaccines, and that is not necessarily the case of all our partners."

In January, the EU briefly attempted to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement to impose controls on vaccines.

But it swiftly backtracked after coming in for widespread criticism over the move, which came as it faced significant pressure over delays to the rollout of its vaccination programme.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson clashed over the pay rise given to Dominic Cummings and that planned for NHS nurses.

Sir Keir Starmer clashes with Boris Johnson over nurses' pay at PMQs
Ted Hui, centre, after he was arrested by police officers in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

Hong Kong politician and activist Ted Hui relocates to Australia
The Kent coronavirus variant could be up to twice as deadly as the original strain

Kent Covid variant may be twice as deadly as previous strains, study suggests
Libya's prime minister designate Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah (Hazem Ahmed/AP)

Libya’s rival factions back unity government ahead of December elections
Brits could head back to the likes of Santorini, Greece, by mid-May

Spain 'looking at vaccine passports' and Greece 'aiming to open borders' by mid-May
A man receives a Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine from a health worker at a vaccination centre, in Karachi, Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)

Pakistan begins vaccine campaign to protect over-60s from coronavirus

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Live

Army vet: 'Prince Harry needs protection after risking his life for his country'

Army vet: 'Prince Harry deserves protection after risking his life for his country'
Actor Wendell Pierce told LBC that Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is "insignificant" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Suits co-star Wendell Pierce brands Harry and Meghan interview 'insignificant' on LBC
Columnist condemns Meghan Markle's 'creepy woke cult' as Piers Morgan quits

Columnist condemns Meghan Markle's 'creepy woke cult' as Piers Morgan quits
Royal commentator Peter Hunt says the statement will fall short for many people

Buckingham Palace statement on Meghan and Harry was 'good enough', royal commentator says
James O'Brien shows caller how media flipped her view of Meghan Markle

James O'Brien shows caller how media flipped her view of Meghan Markle

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London