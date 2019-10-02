Boris Johnson Unveils His Brexit Plan: Watch His Conference Speech In Full

2 October 2019, 11:35 | Updated: 2 October 2019, 12:22

Boris Johnson has revealed his plan to get a Brexit deal through the House of Commons in his Conservative Party Conference speech - and you can watch it in full.

Mr Johnson addressed his party's conference as leader for the first time and is understood to be unveiling a "take it or leave it" offer to the EU for a new Brexit deal.

The proposals involve keeping Northern Ireland inline with aspects of the EU's single market until 2025 and accept the need for customs checks along the Irish border.

Watch his speech from the Tory Party Conference in Manchester at the top of the page.

