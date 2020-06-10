Boris Johnson v Keir Starmer in PMQs: Watch in full

10 June 2020, 11:01 | Updated: 10 June 2020, 13:01

Boris Johnson will face Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions as more questions emerge on the government's response to coronavirus.

Yesterday, the government admitted that they will fail in their target of getting all primary school children back to school before the end of term, but are allowing zoos and theme parks to re-open.

Also sure to come up are the Black Lives Matter protests and the toppling of statues of slavers.

Last weekend, angry demonstrators in Bristol tore down the statue of slaver Edward Colston and threw him into Bristol Harbour. What is the Prime Minister's view of how the UK remembers its past involvement in slavery?

It's sure to be another unmissable session.

Watch the full PMQs session live right here.

