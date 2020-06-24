Boris Johnson v Keir Starmer in PMQs: Watch in full

24 June 2020, 09:44 | Updated: 24 June 2020, 12:52

Boris Johnson will face Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions the day after he announced a major easing in the lockdown in England.

Yesterday, the government revealed that from 4th July, pubs and restaurants can re-open, along with libraries, hairdressers and many other venues. But gyms and swimming pools will remain closed - will Mr Johnson be asked about that?

Speaking in the House of Commons yesterday, Mr Johnson said: "Today we can say that our long national hibernation is beginning to come to an end."

Also sure to come up during the PMQs session are the warning of a second wave of coronavirus, the reduction in the two-metre rule and the Reading terror attack on Saturday.

Watch the full session live right here.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

UK weather: Heat health alert as UK's most vulnerable warned as heatwave intensifies

Wife of Tory MP Owen Paterson found dead at family home

UK weather: Hottest day of the year so far as temperatures reach 31C

Coronavirus: How the pandemic is helping Putin steer Russia down a more ideological path

Coronavirus: Gyms and leisure centres could reopen within weeks - with safety measures in place

The News Explained

Boris Johnson claimed no countries have functioning Covid tracing apps

Do any countries have a functioning Covid-19 tracking app?

When will we be able to go to the gym or swimming again?

Why can pubs re-open but gyms and swimming pools remain closed?
A restaurant welcomes customers back after being closed for almost three months

Lockdown easing: Full list of what is re-opening on 4th July

Boris Johnson has announced a string of new measures on coronavirus.

What are the new coronavirus lockdown rules in England? LBC explains
Why has the R-rate shot up in Germany?

Germany's R-rate increases: Why has it happened and can the UK learn from it?