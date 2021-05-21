Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Boris Johnson 'very concerned' over damning report into BBC's 1995 Diana interview
21 May 2021, 13:26
Boris Johnson has called on the BBC to ensure the events surrounding the 1995 Martin Bashir interview with the Princess of Wales cannot happen again.
Speaking to broadcasters during a visit to Portsmouth, the Prime Minister said: "I'm obviously concerned by the findings of Lord Dyson's report - I'm very grateful to him for what he has done.
"I can only imagine the feelings of the royal family and I hope very much that the BBC will be taking every possible step to make sure nothing like this ever happens again."
This story is being updated