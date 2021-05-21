Boris Johnson 'very concerned' over damning report into BBC's 1995 Diana interview

21 May 2021, 13:26

The PM said he hopes "nothing like this will ever happen again"
The PM said he hopes "nothing like this will ever happen again". Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson has called on the BBC to ensure the events surrounding the 1995 Martin Bashir interview with the Princess of Wales cannot happen again.

Speaking to broadcasters during a visit to Portsmouth, the Prime Minister said: "I'm obviously concerned by the findings of Lord Dyson's report - I'm very grateful to him for what he has done.

"I can only imagine the feelings of the royal family and I hope very much that the BBC will be taking every possible step to make sure nothing like this ever happens again."

