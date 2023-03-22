Breaking News

Boris Johnson to vote against Rishi Sunak's 'unacceptable' Brexit deal

22 March 2023

MPs will vote on the 'Stormont Brake' on Wednesday afternoon
MPs will vote on the 'Stormont Brake' on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Getty
Boris Johnson has said he will not be voting for Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal, saying the "best course of action" is to instead proceed with his Northern Ireland Protocol bill.

MPs will vote on the deal, dubbed the Windsor Framework, for the first time on Wednesday afternoon, with MPs to decide whether they want to back the Stormont brake.

The former prime minister has argued that the Windsor Framework would mean that Northern Ireland is "captured" by EU laws, setting it apart from the UK, or that the UK was unable to "take advantage of Brexit.

"The proposed arrangements would mean either that Northern Ireland remained captured by the EU legal order - and was increasingly divergent from the rest of the U.K - or they would mean that the whole of the U.K. was unable properly to diverge and take advantage of Brexit," Mr Johnson said.

Boris Johnson will appear in front of the Privileges Committee on Wednesday afternoon over claims he misled the House of Commons
Boris Johnson will appear in front of the Privileges Committee on Wednesday afternoon over claims he misled the House of Commons. Picture: Getty

"That is not acceptable. I will be voting against the proposed arrangements today. Instead, the best course of action is to proceed with Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, and make sure that we take back control."

It comes after a group of Eurosceptic Tories described one part of the agreement as "practically useless", dashing Mr Sunak's hopes of passing the bill without relying on Labour.

Read More: DUP to vote against Rishi Sunak's Windsor Framework in blow to new Brexit deal

The European Research Group (ERG) – so often a thorn in the side of PMs who have tried to pass deals with Brussels – described the "Stormont brake" as ineffective.

The mechanism is meant to stop EU law automatically applying to Northern Ireland without politicians there having a say on it.

The ERG chairman Mark Francois spoke after the so-called "Star Chamber" of lawyers tasked with looking over the Windsor Framework, agreed between Mr Sunak and the EU, delivered their verdict.

The DUP said it would not vote for the so-called 'Stormont Brake'
The DUP said it would not vote for the so-called 'Stormont Brake'. Picture: Getty

With Labour backing the Windsor Framework agreement signed last month, the Government should win the Commons division comfortably, despite criticism from some hardline Tory Brexiteers.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has already said its eight MPs will vote against the regulation to implement the Stormont brake as it continues to seek changes to the overall framework.

Mr Johnson is due to give a four-hour appearance in front of Parliament's Privileges Committee on Wednesday investigating claims he lied to the House of Commons over parties that took place in Number 10 during lockdown.

In his defence, which was published by the Privileges Committee on Tuesday morning, the former prime minister admitted to misleading the House of Commons.

But he insists that statements made in the Commons "were made in good faith and on the basis of what I honestly knew and believed at the time".

