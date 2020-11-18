James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Live
Boris Johnson vs Keir Starmer at first ever virtual PMQs - watch live
18 November 2020, 09:52 | Updated: 18 November 2020, 12:03
Boris Johnson is to make history today by becoming the first Prime Minister to face the weekly ritual of PMQs via videolink.
He will answer questions remotely from midday while in self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive.
You can watch it LIVE here from 12pm
Read more: Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans to be banned from 2030
Read more: Head of NHS Test and Trace Baroness Dido Harding told to self-isolate
Read more: Labour MP attacks 'fast track VIP lane' for PPE firms