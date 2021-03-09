PM watched Harry and Meghan interview but declines to comment, spokesperson says

9 March 2021, 14:20

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a virtual news conference at 10 Downing Street
Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a virtual news conference at 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Boris Johnson has watched the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview that threw the monarchy into crisis with accusations of racism, Downing Street said.

But No 10 refused to comment further, including declining to distance the Government from comments from minister Lord Goldsmith, who accused Harry of "blowing up his family".

Asked if Mr Johnson watched the interview aired in the UK on Monday night, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "He did but you have the PM's words from the press conference last night and I won't be adding any further to what he said."

Read more: Buckingham Palace silent after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview airs in UK

The spokesman also declined to comment on the White House's response to the interview, whether it may affect the UK's reputation around the world, or whether the nation has a duty of care to the monarchy.

The spokesman declined to comment further when asked about Lord Goldsmith's remarks at least five times.

When asked if the minister was speaking for the Government, the spokesman said: "All I can do is echo what the Prime Minister said in the press conference last night. I won't be adding anything further to his comments."

Meghan, the first mixed race member of the modern monarchy, said an unnamed member of the royal family raised "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born" while she was pregnant with Archie.

The Prime Minister refused to comment at the Downing Street press conference on Monday when asked about the royal crisis.

"I have always had the highest admiration for the Queen and the unifying role that she plays in our country and across the Commonwealth," he said.

But on "all other matters to do with the royal family, I have spent a long time now not commenting on royal family matters and I don't intend to depart from that today".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said Meghan raised "really serious issues" of racism and mental health.

"It is a reminder that too many people experience racism in 21st century Britain. We have to take that very, very seriously," he added.

Shadow education secretary Kate Green said: "If there are allegations of racism, I would expect them to be treated by the palace with the utmost seriousness and fully investigated."

Joe Biden's White House has praised the "courage" displayed by the couple in airing their struggles with mental health.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki praised Harry and Meghan's courage when asked if the US President had watched the interview.

Ms Psaki told journalists on Monday: "For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health and tell their own personal story, that takes courage.

"That's certainly something the president believes."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police tape (Rui Vieira/PA)

Belgian PM flies rainbow flag after killing sparks fear of homophobia motive
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has introduced a raft of changes to its film ceremony

Nomadland and Rocks lead diverse Bafta nominations with four women up for best director
Paramedics prepare the transport of a patient with Covid-19 disease from the Usti nad Orlici Hospital, Czech Republic, to the Raciborz Hospital in Poland (Josef Vostarek/AP)

Overwhelmed Czech hospitals transport coronavirus patients abroad
Plans set out in 2019 had budgeted for NHS pay to increase by 2.1% this year, Sir Simon Stevens said

NHS England chief Sir Simon Stevens: staff had been in line for a higher pay rise
Reports in Japan say the Tokyo Olympics will be staged without overseas spectators

Tokyo Olympics 'will go ahead without overseas spectators', report suggests
The fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Trees felled in quest to rebuild spire of fire-ravaged Notre Dame

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien shows caller how media flipped her view of Meghan Markle

James O'Brien shows caller how media flipped her view of Meghan Markle
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Meghan and Harry have spoken their truth and we don't want to accept it'
Our hearts should be bleeding for Harry and Meghan, argues James O'Brien caller

Our hearts should be bleeding for Harry and Meghan, argues James O'Brien caller
Police given extra powers for stop and search, Justice Secretary tells LBC

Police given extra powers for stop and search, Justice Secretary tells LBC
I was racist against my own people, caller tells James O'Brien

I was racist against my own people, caller tells James O'Brien
The Prime Minister was responding to a question from Ben Kentish

Boris Johnson urges caution when it comes to ending lockdown

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London