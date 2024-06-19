Boris Johnson will ‘no longer return to the campaign trail’ as former PM heads on summer holiday

Boris Johnson will no longer join the Tory campaign trail because the party ‘no longer believes’ it has a realistic chance of winning the seats he won in the ‘Red Wall’ in 2019.

Those working inside CCHQ also believe Mr Johnson does not have the same appeal with voters in the south of the country, where much of the Conservative campaign has focused so far.

Mr Johnson has endorsed around 50 Tory candidates so far, sending out personalised video messages, while also putting his name to tens of thousands of letters being sent to voters.

It comes after the Rishi Sunak said the former prime minister's support will "make a difference".

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

But Mr Johnson is not expected to take the extra step of joining the campaign trail and will instead go on his second summer holiday in the coming days.

He is expected to return on July 3, The Times reports, the day before the public goes to the polls.

It is understood there had been plans for Mr Johnson to join the Tories on the campaign trail.

However, they failed to come fruition after Mr Sunak decided to go early and call a summer election.

The prime minister's allies are also "concerned" that Mr Johnson would create a "media circus" should he return to the campaign trail.

It comes as Mr Sunak prepares to take calls from LBC listeners in an exclusive phone-in with Nick Ferrari on Wednesday morning.

It follows Sir Keir Starmer's appearance on the show, who was asked a variety of questions from listeners, including on council tax, Northern Ireland veterans and his support for Jeremy Corbyn.