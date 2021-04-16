Boris Johnson will still visit India despite fears over a variant first identified there

16 April 2021, 19:32

Boris Johnson's visit to India will still go ahead
Boris Johnson's visit to India will still go ahead . Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

Boris Johnson's visit to India will still go ahead, despite the country having had more than 13.9 million confirmed cases.

The Prime Minister had already made modifications to his trip to India at the end of April, due to the country's worsening coronavirus situation.

He was due to spend four days there at the end of the month but decided the "bulk" of the meetings could be fitted into one day.

Public Health England (PHE) reported that 73 cases of the B.1.617 variant have been found in England, as well as four cases in Scotland, which an expert said could be a cause for concern.

The figures come from the latest update of PHE's surveillance of the distribution of different variants across the UK, based on data up to April 7.

In India, Covid-19 rates are soaring, with more than 13.9 million confirmed cases and 172,000 deaths. Nonetheless, Downing Street has insisted the visit will go ahead.

READ MORE: Labour attacks Govt's 'refusal to secure borders' for Indian Covid variant's arrival

READ MORE: 77 cases of ‘double mutant’ Covid-19 variant discovered in UK

Officials have currently designated it a "variant under investigation" (VUI) rather than a "variant of concern" (VOC), such as the Manaus (Brazil) or South African variants.

A No 10 spokesman told a Westminster briefing: "The Prime Minister's visit is still happening later this month.

"We have said that the programme will be slightly shorter than it will have been, and you can expect the main body of his programme to take place on Monday April 26.

READ MORE: Catching Covid-19 does not protect young people against reinfection, study finds

"As you would expect, safety is obviously important and is a priority for us on this trip, which is why we will make sure that all elements of the visit are Covid-secure."

The country is not currently on the Government's "red list" for travel, which sees people who have been in those countries in the previous 10 days refused entry to the UK.

READ MORE: Pubs, restaurants and offices must be well ventilated to halt covid spread, doctors warn

Officials said there is currently no evidence to suggest that disease from the newly identified variant is more serious than previous ones, nor is there current evidence to suggest vaccines are less likely to work against it.

It is understood that the cases detected in England are dispersed across different parts of the country and many are linked to international travel, but investigations are under way.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cuba Communist Party

Raul Castro confirms he is resigning as leader of Cuba Communist Party
FedEx Shooting Indianapolis

Police identify killer in FedEx shooting as 19-year-old man

Garda perform Covid-19 stop checks outside Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport

EU chiefs call on Ireland to have 'less restrictive quarantine measures'
Prince Philip's love of carriage-riding will be reflected in his funeral ceremony

Prince Philip's passion for carriage-driving will be 'poignant' feature of his funeral
Israel Palestinians Ramadan

Muslims mark first Ramadan Friday prayers in Jerusalem

St Basil’s Cathedral, in Moscow’s Red Square (Ian Nicholson/PA)

Russia orders 10 US diplomats out of country in retaliatory move

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick hears from caller who lost 18-year-old family member in Afghanistan

Tom Swarbrick hears from caller who lost 18-year-old family member in Afghanistan
Caller told she 'must have second jab' before visiting relative in care home

Caller told she 'must have second jab' before visiting relative in care home
Colin the Caterpillar: James O'Brien's theory on why M&S is suing Aldi

Colin the Caterpillar: James O'Brien's theory on why M&S is suing Aldi
'I don't think what David Cameron has done is that bad,' caller tells LBC

'I don't think what David Cameron has done is that bad,' caller tells LBC
Shelagh Fogarty outraged as Tories set to vote against landmark domestic abuse legislation

Tories set to vote against landmark domestic abuse legislation
Hillsborough: Shelagh Fogarty and Liverpool bishop reflect on the disaster 32 years on

Hillsborough: Shelagh Fogarty and Liverpool bishop reflect on the disaster 32 years on

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London