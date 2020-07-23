Boris Johnson will tell Scotland 'sheer might of the Union' has saved 900,000 jobs there

23 July 2020, 07:31

Boris Johnson will arrive in Scotland on Thursday, ahead of the one year anniversary of his first day in Downing Street on Friday
Boris Johnson will arrive in Scotland on Thursday, ahead of the one year anniversary of his first day in Downing Street on Friday. Picture: PA

The UK has shown its "sheer might" during the Covid-19 crisis, the Prime Minister has said ahead of a visit to Scotland.

Boris Johnson is set to spend time in Scotland on Thursday where he will say that being part of the UK saved 900,000 Scottish jobs during the pandemic.

His comments will come after Inverness MP Drew Hendry of the SNP said Scotland could flourish as an independent country.

During his visit, the PM will meet with businesses impacted by the pandemic as well as those working in green energy, and military personnel to thank them for their efforts during the crisis.

Ahead of the visit, the Prime Minister said: "When I stood on the steps of Downing Street one year ago, I pledged to be a Prime Minister for every corner of the United Kingdom. Whether you are from East Kilbride or Dumfries, Motherwell or Paisley, I promised to level up across Britain and close the opportunity gap.

"The last six months have shown exactly why the historic and heartfelt bond that ties the four nations of our country together is so important and the sheer might of our union has been proven once again."

There are no plans to meet with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who said at her regular coronavirus briefing on Wednesday that she would be willing to meet with the Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson has pledged £50 million for Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles to develop the economy of the islands as part of a growth deal.

The Scottish Government said it will invest the same amount in the islands, meaning every area in Scotland will now receive funding from the joint UK and Scottish government initiatives.

The Prime Minister's visit comes after a surge in support for Scottish independence in recent months, according to polls, with two Panelbase surveys reporting 54% of respondents would like to see Scotland split from the UK.

The same polls predicted the SNP will win a majority of seats in the Scottish Parliament at next year's election.

Then prime minister David Cameron agreed to stage the independence vote in 2014 after the SNP won a majority at Holyrood in the 2011 election, however, Mr Johnson has repeatedly ruled out another referendum.

Ahead of Thursday's visit, the Prime Minister praised the work of the armed forces in running mobile coronavirus testing centres in Scotland and providing air transfers support.

He added: "The UK Treasury stepped in to save the jobs of a third of Scotland's entire workforce and kept the wolves at bay for tens of thousands of Scottish businesses.

"More than ever, this shows what we can achieve when we stand together, as one United Kingdom."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Haringey: Three teenage boys in hospital - one critical - after shooting
Face masks will be mandatory in shops and supermarkets from tomorrow

Face masks compulsory in England’s shops, banks and post offices from tomorrow

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson says COVID-19 pandemic has 'strengthened case for the union'

Coronavirus: 'No more than 30-minute walk to get COVID-19 test' as hundreds more sites set to open

Pensioner, 94, accused of causing death of cyclist by dangerous driving

The News Explained

Boris Johnson claimed no countries have functioning Covid tracing apps

Do any countries have a functioning Covid-19 tracking app?

When will we be able to go to the gym or swimming again?

Why can pubs re-open but gyms and swimming pools remain closed?
A restaurant welcomes customers back after being closed for almost three months

Lockdown easing: Full list of what is re-opening on 4th July

Boris Johnson has announced a string of new measures on coronavirus.

What are the new coronavirus lockdown rules in England? LBC explains
Why has the R-rate shot up in Germany?

Germany's R-rate increases: Why has it happened and can the UK learn from it?