Boris Johnson changes plans and won't hold wedding bash at Chequers

By Megan Hinton

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have cancelled plans to host a wedding party at Chequers which was reportedly set to be held at the grace-and-favour residence, despite the Prime Minister entering his final days in office after resigning.

The pair wed in a low-key, private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral last year, followed by a reception in the gardens of 10 Downing Street with close friends and family.

Mr and Mrs Johnson planned to have a larger celebration in 2022, when coronavirus restrictions were likely to be relaxed and had planned an exclusive big bash at the country home for Prime Ministers.

Save-the-date cards had already been sent to family and friends for the celebration planned for July 30.

But after public outcry, the "champagne-soaked soiree" has been cancelled.

It had been suggested that Mr Johnson wanted to stay on as a caretaker prime minister in part to see this through - although this claim was denied by Downing Street.

The Mirror said it was told by two separate sources that the pair were keen to go ahead with the celebrations.

The pair are now planning to move the wedding party to a different location.

The Sun newspaper, which first reported on the change of plans, quotes sources who label as "frankly absurd" the suggestion that the wedding event had an influence on Mr Johnson's desire to stay on as caretaker.

Newly-installed Education Secretary James Cleverly, who has not been invited, had earlier said it would be "churlish" to stop the party from going ahead.

Mr Cleverly said: "I think that if that is done by that point in time, I suspect that it would be a rather generous action of the new prime minister to allow that to go ahead.

"Private functions like that do not impose a burden on the public purse...

"I think it's churlish to be negative about two people who want to celebrate their marriage and their love for each other."