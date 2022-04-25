Boris Johnson tells Angela Rayner 'Basic Instinct' claim was not made in his name

25 April 2022, 07:54 | Updated: 25 April 2022, 09:08

Boris Johnson has written to Angela Rayner to distance himself from the 'Basic Instinct' claim.
Boris Johnson has written to Angela Rayner to distance himself from the 'Basic Instinct' claim. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson has written to Angela Rayner to insist "misogynistic" 'Basic Instinct' claims made by a Conservative MP were not in his name.

The Prime Minister has attempted to distance himself from the widely-condemned newspaper reports, which have been criticised by the deputy Labour leader as being "desperate, perverted smears".

The story in the Mail on Sunday accused Ms Rayner of crossing and uncrossing her legs to put the Prime Minister "off his stride" during PMQs.

It was compared to Sharon Stone's infamous scene in the film Basic Instinct.

It's now been reported the Prime Minister has written to Ms Rayner to distance himself from the claims.

He has also publicly condemned yesterday's article, saying he "deplores the misogyny" directed at her.

Ms Rayner thanked the Conservative Party leader for standing up for her.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves condemned the "pathetic" claims made by Tory MPs.

"Angela Rayner is a brilliant politician who can give the Prime Minister a run for his money at the despatch box," she told Nick.

"She doesn't have to use her looks or the fact that she's a woman to win a political debate, she does it by the force of argument, and to suggest otherwise I just think is pathetic."

The Shadow Chancellor also said she doesn't think there is a "single female MP or member of staff who hasn't had to put up with sexism of misogyny in the House of Commons.

She said there are instances of sexism and misogyny in Parliament "every day".

Technology Minister Chris Philp said "misogynistic and disgraceful" claims about Angela Rayner have "no place in civilised political discourse".

Asked what he would say to Conservative colleagues if they have been briefing out these comments, the Tory MP told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast he thinks it's "disgraceful".

"The comments about Angela Rayner were quite clearly misogynistic, offensive, and disgraceful," he said.

"I've never heard anyone say those things but if I did I'd certainly call it out straight away. It's disgraceful. No one in public life should receive that sort of misogynistic, offensive, abuse. It's got no place in civilised political discourse."

Tory MP Caroline Nokes, who chairs the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, told LBC she wants the journalists responsible for the MoS piece to be held to account.

"There's many aspects of the culture that we have to overcome, but first and foremost, it is disgraceful that colleagues are running to the newspapers with pathetic stories like this and they should be hanging their heads in shame this morning," she told Swarbrick on Sunday.

She added: "I don't think it is exclusively the Conservative party. I think all parties have a problem with women and we saw at the last election a number of high profile Labour women leave politics altogether... I sometimes bump into them and they tell me they feel nothing but relief for having done so."

