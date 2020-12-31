Boris Johnson's father Stanley applying for French citizenship after Brexit

Stanley Johnson is applying for French citizenship. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The prime minister's father Stanley Johnson has revealed he is trying to get French citizenship after Brexit.

Remainer Stanley, 80, a former member of the European Parliament, said in a French radio interview he wanted to become a French citizen because of strong family links to the country.

“If I understand it correctly, I am French. My mother was born in France, her mother was totally French as was her grandfather. So for me it is about reclaiming what I already have. And that makes me very happy,” he said.

“I will always be a European, that’s for sure. One cannot tell the British people: you are not Europeans. Having a tie with the European Union is important,” he added.

The United Kingdom officially leaves the EU tonight at 11pm.

Boris Johnson last night said the UK's destiny "now resides firmly in our hands" as his European Union trade deal cleared Parliament and entered into law.

The EU (Future Relationship) Act received the backing of the Commons and Lords as the Government rushed approval through both Houses in a single day.

It was announced that the legislation had been granted royal assent at 12.25am on Thursday morning, signing the agreement finally reached between the UK and EU on Christmas Eve into law.

The Act paves the way for the deal to take effect at 11pm on Thursday when the current Brexit transition period - during which the UK has continued to follow EU rules - ends.

In a statement after the deal cleared Parliament, the Prime Minister said: "I want to thank my fellow MPs and peers for passing this historic Bill and would like to express my gratitude to all of the staff here in Parliament and across Government who have made today possible.

"The destiny of this great country now resides firmly in our hands. We take on this duty with a sense of purpose and with the interests of the British public at the heart of everything we do.

"11pm on the 31st December marks a new beginning in our country's history and a new relationship with the EU as their biggest ally. This moment is finally upon us and now is the time to seize it."