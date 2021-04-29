Boris Johnson's mobile number 'hiding in plain sight for 15 years'

29 April 2021, 19:44 | Updated: 29 April 2021, 19:53

Boris Johnson's personal mobile number has been published online for the past 15 years, it has been claimed
Boris Johnson's personal mobile number has been published online for the past 15 years, it has been claimed. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson's personal mobile number has been published online for the past 15 years, it has been claimed, amid fears the Prime Minister's contact details have been too widely spread.

Critics of the Prime Minister early this week claimed Mr Johnson was too attached to his number, while concerns over security were raised over how easy it is to contact him.

It was reported Cabinet Secretary Simon Case urged the PM to change his number some time ago, although the PM is understood to have ignored the advice.

The issue grew prominent last week after texts between the PM and billionaire James Dyson were leaked.

But his number - which he has had for over 15 years - was left within an old press release. It was first hinted at in the Popbitch gossip email.

When LBC tried dialling the number, it was switched off.

According to The Independent, the number was still being used my Mr Johnson this evening, and security at No10 are now involved with the claims.

Downing Street have refused to comment on the claims.

