Boris Johnson's popularity plummets amid "pingdemic" and lockdown's easing

2 August 2021, 10:33 | Updated: 2 August 2021, 10:34

Boris Johnson's popularity has fallen, a new survey has found
Boris Johnson's popularity has fallen, a new survey has found. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson's popularity has fallen in the wake of controversy about him self-isolating amid the "pingdemic" and his handling of England's release from lockdown.

The ConservativeHome website said its Cabinet League Table showed the Prime Minister's popularity had fallen by 36 points to 3 – his third lowest score since March 2020.

The poll of Tory members had previously given him a 93 per cent rating after the 2019 general election.

The website said: "It's possible that the Prime Minister's rating has recovered a bit since, but his and Rishi Sunak's original unwillingess to self-isolate during the "pingdemic", and the handling of opening-up itself, will have knocked a fair bit off his score.

"Lockdown opponents want all restrictions ended and zero Coviders want them all kept – or most of them, anyway. Then there is the prospect of vaccine passports. The Conservative slippage in the opinion polls is echoed in these findings."

It comes after YouGov found support for the Conservatives was eroding in so-called "blue wall" seats.

Read more: Boris Johnson under pressure to allow double jabbed to escape isolation sooner

Read more: Carrie and Boris Johnson expecting second child

The pollster found the Tories could lose up to 16 of 53 seats across the south and east of England which voted Remain in 2016 and have a higher-than-average concentration of people with degrees.

In the blue wall – the Conservative equivalent of Labour's red wall in the north, which saw several of its seats turn to the Tories in 2019 – 44 per cent said they would vote for Boris Johnson's party, while 24 per cent would go for Labour and 18 per cent prefer the Liberal Democrats.

Nationally, a recent YouGov poll found the Tories were backed by 39 per cent of voters, with Labour on 34.

ConservativeHome's survey found Liz Truss, the trade secretary, was the most popular cabinet member, with a satisfaction rating of 89 per cent, while chancellor Rishi Sunak was on 74 per cent.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A sumatran tiger who contracting Covid-19 looks out from a cage at the Ragunan Zoo in Jakarta (Jakarta Provincial Government/AP)

Tigers at Indonesian zoo recovering from coronavirus

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya

Belarus athlete involved in airport stand-off safe, say Japanese officials
Samaritans has said it has introduced new safeguarding measures

Samaritans brings in 'measures' amid reports men met vulnerable callers for sex
The sprinter claimed she was taken to the airport against her will.

Belarus Olympian arrives at Polish embassy after refusing to be sent home
Malaysian opposition

Malaysian politicians stage protest over parliament closure

Little Richard

Drummer for Little Richard and James Brown dies aged 86

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Camilla Tominey's moving experience of suffering miscarriage

Camilla Tominey's moving experience of suffering miscarriage

'I nearly didn't vote for Sadiq Khan because he drops his Gs,' caller confesses

'I nearly didn't vote for Sadiq Khan because he drops his Gs,' caller confesses
UK 'unlikely' to ever return to Covid-19 lockdown, professor confirms

UK 'unlikely' to ever return to Covid-19 lockdown, professor suggests
Digby Jones tells LBC: I object strongly to Alex Scott playing the 'class card' in twitter row

Digby Jones tells LBC: I object to Alex Scott playing 'class card' in twitter row
Maajid Nawaz calls for legalisation of cannabis to 'reimagine' drug problem

Maajid Nawaz calls for legalisation of cannabis to 'reimagine' drug problem
Ed Davey: Government should pay young people to get Covid jab

Sir Ed Davey: Government should pay young people to get Covid jab

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London