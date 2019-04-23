Boris Johnson's Sister Rachel To Stand As Change UK Candidate In Euro Elections

23 April 2019, 11:36 | Updated: 23 April 2019, 11:55

Rachel Johnson with her father Stanley
Rachel Johnson with her father Stanley. Picture: PA

Rachel Johnson is to stand as a candidate for Change UK in the upcoming European Elections.

The journalist and sister of prominent Brexiter Boris Johnson was unveiled as a candidate by leader Heidi Allen.

Others unveiled today included journalist Gavin Esler, as well as former Tory MPs Stephen Dorrell and Neil Carmichael.

It will mean that the South West region election will feature Rachel Johnson, Andrew Adonis and Annunziata Rees-Mogg, Jacob's sister who is standing for the Brexit Party.

The new political party, which was formerly the Independent Group, is demanding a second referendum on Brexit.

Mr Esler spoke at the launch and said of Nigel Farage and Jacob Rees-Mogg: "They claim to speak for the people - they do not. They stole our patriotism and I want it back.

"I have never been a member of a political party but I am now. I have never been a candidate in an election but I am now. I have never been seriously worried about the future of our country but I am now.

"Our political system is a joke. It is a worldwide joke.

"They are laughing at us - not with us, at us."

