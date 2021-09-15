Live

Cabinet reshuffle LIVE: Gavin Williamson axed as education secretary

By Sophie Barnett

A number of the country's most senior Tory ministers could face the axe as the Prime Minister is set to give his Cabinet an overhaul.

It comes after the PM's Covid strategy, which was unveiled by the Health Secretary Javid in the House of Commons on Tuesday, faced serious scrutiny at PMQs.

Senior ministers including Home Secretary Priti Patel and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab are among those rumoured to be at risk of demotion or the sack.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has also come in for criticism over his handling of his departmental responsibilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports suggest he has already given a leaving speech in his office.

Follow all the developments on the reshuffle LIVE below