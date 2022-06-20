Breaking News

Boris recovering after surgery on his nose, No10 reveals as Raab becomes temporary PM

Boris Johnson is recovering at Downing Street after his nose surgery. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson has undergone surgery on his nose and any "significant decisions" will be deferred to the deputy prime minister Dominic Raab.

The Prime Minister had a minor routine operation under general aesthetic in London on Monday morning.

Downing Street said for the next 24 hours any "significant decisions" will therefore be deferred to Mr Raab, the deputy prime minister.

"He went to hospital around 6am and the operation was carried out first thing this morning," a spokesman said.

"He was back in Downing Street shortly after 10am."

Read more: Heartbreak at Heathrow: 15,000 passengers stranded and easyJet axes flights at Gatwick

Read more: 'Steam age' railway can be run more effectively with fewer staff, rail boss says

The operation was on the NHS and was scheduled "for a while", he said, without specifying at which hospital it took place.

Mr Johnson's sinus issue was not understood to be related to his Covid illness in 2020.

Asked how the Prime Minister was feeling, the spokesman said he had not spoken to him since his return to Downing Street but that he was resting at home.

The timing of Mr Johnson's return to work will depend on how he feels, but he is planning to chair Tuesday morning's Cabinet meeting.

Asked who was in charge of the UK nuclear accounts during the procedure, the spokesperson said Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case were aware in advance and that Mr Johnson was under for a "relatively brief time".

He said: "Operationally, my understanding is there's a 24-hour period from when the operation takes place ... under which sort of significant decisions would be deferred to probably in the first instance the Deputy Prime Minister.

"Now we're not anticipating any of that being required currently, but we do have that capability."

The PM's minor surgery comes a few days after he returned from a second surprise trip to Kyiv, where he visited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He faced backlash for pulling out of a Yorkshire meeting of northern Tories to go on the trip.