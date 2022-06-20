Breaking News

Boris recovering after surgery on his nose, No10 reveals as Raab becomes temporary PM

20 June 2022, 12:35 | Updated: 20 June 2022, 13:00

Boris Johnson is recovering at Downing Street after his nose surgery.
Boris Johnson is recovering at Downing Street after his nose surgery. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson has undergone surgery on his nose and any "significant decisions" will be deferred to the deputy prime minister Dominic Raab.

The Prime Minister had a minor routine operation under general aesthetic in London on Monday morning.

Downing Street said for the next 24 hours any "significant decisions" will therefore be deferred to Mr Raab, the deputy prime minister.

"He went to hospital around 6am and the operation was carried out first thing this morning," a spokesman said.

"He was back in Downing Street shortly after 10am."

Read more: Heartbreak at Heathrow: 15,000 passengers stranded and easyJet axes flights at Gatwick

Read more: 'Steam age' railway can be run more effectively with fewer staff, rail boss says

The operation was on the NHS and was scheduled "for a while", he said, without specifying at which hospital it took place.

Mr Johnson's sinus issue was not understood to be related to his Covid illness in 2020.

Asked how the Prime Minister was feeling, the spokesman said he had not spoken to him since his return to Downing Street but that he was resting at home.

The timing of Mr Johnson's return to work will depend on how he feels, but he is planning to chair Tuesday morning's Cabinet meeting.

Asked who was in charge of the UK nuclear accounts during the procedure, the spokesperson said Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case were aware in advance and that Mr Johnson was under for a "relatively brief time".

He said: "Operationally, my understanding is there's a 24-hour period from when the operation takes place ... under which sort of significant decisions would be deferred to probably in the first instance the Deputy Prime Minister.

"Now we're not anticipating any of that being required currently, but we do have that capability."

The PM's minor surgery comes a few days after he returned from a second surprise trip to Kyiv, where he visited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He faced backlash for pulling out of a Yorkshire meeting of northern Tories to go on the trip.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

12-year-old 'Sophie' was turned away by the police in 2006 and told to return when she was 'not drunk'

Girl, 12, raped after police ignored appeal for help, damming Oldham grooming report finds

Cancelled flight board with airport lines

Airport chaos: Which airlines are cancelling flights and why?

Prince William said he wants to take his children George, Charlotte and Louis along to see the amazing work of charities - like his late mother Diana did for him.

William recalls 'eye-opening' experience selling Big Issue after Diana 'inspiration'

Jeremy Hunt will be participating in the race for life.

Jeremy Hunt reveals he had cancer and his whole family have battled the disease

'It wasn't me': James O'Brien slates govt's Shaggy-esque excuses for crises

'It wasn't me': James O'Brien slates govt's Shaggy-esque excuses for crises

Exclusive
Nicola Sturgeon campaigns with Patrick Grady a year after the sexual harassment incident had been reported.

SNP could be hit by legal action over sexual harassment case

Prince William wants to continue his charity work, including with Mountain Rescue, and ban Prince Andrew from public life

William's blueprint for his monarchy: Prince 'plans to ban Andrew' and increase activism

Emmanuel Macron lost his majority.

Emmanuel Macron loses majority after crushing blow in parliamentary elections

A 15-year-old was killed after a multiple shooting at a Juneteenth event in Washington

Boy, 15, killed and many injured in mass shooting at Washington music festival

Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800

Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800

Ioan Gruffod with ex-wife (l) and current partner (r)

Alice Evans launches fundraiser to pay for bitter divorce from Ioan Gruffudd

A technical problem caused chaos at baggage handling over the weekend

Heartbreak at Heathrow: 15,000 passengers stranded and easyJet axes flights at Gatwick

Exclusive
The chairman of Network Rail Sir Peter Hendy has told LBC the industry can be run more effectively with fewer staff.

'Steam age' railway can be run more effectively with fewer staff, rail boss says

Rail strikes will cause "misery for millions"

'Driving unrest and stoking unrealistic expectations': Minister slams RMT ahead of strikes

Prince William and Kate are set to move to Windsor - and now it has been revealed why

Reason behind William and Kate's long-anticipated move to Windsor revealed

Thousands of public sector workers are demanding a pay rise

Britain's summer of strikers as nurses, teachers and binmen could walk out

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dua Lipa

Festival founded by Dua Lipa’s father returns to Kosovo

A couple walk past a building destroyed by attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine

‘It’s just hell there’: Russia intensifies pounding of eastern Ukraine
Patrice Lumumba

Belgium returns Congo independence hero Patrice Lumumba’s tooth to family
Bangladesh Floods

South Asia floods hampering access to food and clean water

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen addresses reporters in Henin-Beaumont, northern France

Le Pen: Huge gains in French parliament a ‘seismic event’

Gavin Holmes, 9, left, and his brother, Tyce, 7, stand in their damaged home as the family packs up while forced to leave after severe flooding in Fromberg, Mont., Friday, June 17, 2022.

Yellowstone pushes for reopening as flooded towns struggle to recover
A voter picks up ballots before voting in the second round of the French parliamentary election in Lyon, central France

Macron alliance projected to lose parliamentary majority

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch defended the union's strike action this week.

Train strikes until Xmas! Millions face travel misery as rail unions demand 7% pay hike
Spain Wildfire

Firefighters battle wildfires as Europe is hit by heatwave

Paul Haggis with the Oscar for Best Motion Picture of the Year for Crash

Reports: Oscar winner Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/06

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Nadine Dorries backs banning trans women from women's sport

Nadine Dorries backs banning trans women from women's sport

Nadine Dorries speaks to Rachel Johnson | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Nadine Dorries speaks to Rachel Johnson | Watch again

Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO

Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 19/6 | Watch again

Lawyer representing Rwanda deportees reports client's 'suicidal ideations' over the flight

Lawyer representing Rwanda deportees reports 'suicidal ideations' over flight
Ex-England gymnast speaks out about abuse suffered from coach

Ex-England gymnast speaks out about abuse suffered from coach
The Agenda

The Agenda: Episode 2 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and David Lammy
James O'Brien says 'nastiest' argument he hears about rail workers taking industrial action

James O'Brien reveals 'nastiest' argument he hears on industrial action by rail workers
'What's the point of advisors?!': Nick Ferrari baffled by resignation of Lord Geidt

'What's the point of advisors?!': Nick Ferrari baffled by resignation of Lord Geidt

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London