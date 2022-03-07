Breaking News

Boris says Putin has 'underestimated' the West as he unveils further £175m aid for Ukraine

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson said Vladimir Putin has "underestimated" the unity of the West over his "illegal and barbaric" invasion of Ukraine, as he unveiled a further £175m in humanitarian aid in support.

The Prime Minister announced the UK is joining Canada and the Netherlands to set up a 'Ukrainian Support Group' - a coalition of humanitarian, economic and defence support.

Speaking alongside the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, Mr Johnson said the three countries "stand shoulder to shoulder" against Russia's "barbaric" invasion of Ukraine.

He announced the UK is providing another £175m in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, bringing its total during the crisis to £400m.

He claimed that after 12 days of invading Ukraine it is clear Putin has made a "miscalculation".

"He has underestimated the Ukrainians and their heroic resistance. He's underestimated their leader and he's underestimated the unity of the West," Mr Johnson said.

The world has "come together" in the face of Russian aggression, Mr Johnson continued.

"In the 12 days since Russia launched this illegal and brutal assault, the world has come together in solidarity with the indomitable people of Ukraine," he said.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country is imposing new sanctions on 10 individuals in relation to the invasion of Ukraine.

"This includes former and current senior government officials, oligarchs and supporters of the Russian leadership," he told a Downing Street press conference.

"The names of these individuals come from a list compiled by jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny."

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said his country was prepared to consider "all possible sanctions" but they must not generate "unmanageable risks" to energy supply in Europe.

