Breaking News

Boris says Putin has 'underestimated' the West as he unveils further £175m aid for Ukraine

7 March 2022, 15:23 | Updated: 7 March 2022, 15:35

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson said Vladimir Putin has "underestimated" the unity of the West over his "illegal and barbaric" invasion of Ukraine, as he unveiled a further £175m in humanitarian aid in support.

The Prime Minister announced the UK is joining Canada and the Netherlands to set up a 'Ukrainian Support Group' - a coalition of humanitarian, economic and defence support.

Speaking alongside the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, Mr Johnson said the three countries "stand shoulder to shoulder" against Russia's "barbaric" invasion of Ukraine.

He announced the UK is providing another £175m in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, bringing its total during the crisis to £400m.

Read more: Ukraine fightback: City and airport retaken with 'heavy losses' for Putin's forces

Read more: Boris says Putin has 'underestimated' the West as he unveils further £175m aid for Ukraine

He claimed that after 12 days of invading Ukraine it is clear Putin has made a "miscalculation".

"He has underestimated the Ukrainians and their heroic resistance. He's underestimated their leader and he's underestimated the unity of the West," Mr Johnson said.

The world has "come together" in the face of Russian aggression, Mr Johnson continued.

"In the 12 days since Russia launched this illegal and brutal assault, the world has come together in solidarity with the indomitable people of Ukraine," he said.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country is imposing new sanctions on 10 individuals in relation to the invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: 'I am scared about everything': LBC speaks to Ukrainian refugees on Polish border

"This includes former and current senior government officials, oligarchs and supporters of the Russian leadership," he told a Downing Street press conference.

"The names of these individuals come from a list compiled by jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny."

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said his country was prepared to consider "all possible sanctions" but they must not generate "unmanageable risks" to energy supply in Europe.

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The baby died after being mauled by a dog at Ostler's Plantation in Lincolnshire

Three-month-old baby girl dies after dog attack in woodland in Lincolnshire

Thousands of people have been arrested in anti-war protests in Russia.

Furious Russian mothers accuse Kremlin of using sons as 'cannon fodder' in Ukraine war

Ukraine has retaken a city and airport as it took the fight back to the Russian forces

Ukraine fightback: City and airport retaken with 'heavy losses' for Putin's forces

Breaking
The Queen met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in her first in-person engagement since catching Covid.

Queen holds first in-person engagement since catching Covid

TikTok and Netflix have been forced to suspend operations in Russia as a result of new laws

Netflix and TikTok restrict operations in Russia over new law that bans negative war coverage
The Home Office has come under fire for the small amount of visas that have been issued to Ukrainian refugees

Boris admits not knowing if Home Office figure of 50 visas for Ukraine refugees is right

The Russian commander said he feels "shame" about his country's invasion of Ukraine

Captured Russian commander says he's 'ashamed' of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Civilians gather to try and leave from Kharkiv’s station (left). Women and children were killed as they tried to flee Irpin

‘God will not forgive’: Zelenskyy condemns Russian slaughter of civilians fleeing Ukraine

A young girl sang Let it Go for Kyivans seeking refuge in a bomb shelter

Watch: Moment bomb shelter in besieged Kyiv falls silent as young girl sings 'Let it Go'

Exclusive
Thousands of refugees have fled Ukraine to Medyka, Poland, on the border

'I am scared about everything': LBC speaks to Ukrainian refugees on Polish border

Anonymous is said to have hacked Russian broadcasts to show footage from the Ukraine war

Anonymous hacks streaming channels to show Russians the reality of Ukraine war

A 500kg bomb was dropped in Chernihiv

Russia accused of 'callous' attacks on civilians as '500kg' bomb drops on homes

Hunter Francis, 24, is signing up to fight the Russian army in Ukraine

'I'm willing to die to do good': LBC speaks to man who flew from Canada to fight Russians

Ukrainian couple marry on front line in impromptu ceremony

Ukrainian couple marry on front line in 'heartbreaking' impromptu ceremony

Brits have been told brace themselves for an Arctic blast this week

Arctic blast set to hit UK with freezing fog, sub-zero temperatures and snow

A lucky swimmer escaped an encounter with a great white shark

Australian government close beach after swimmer 'rammed' by 3.5m great white shark

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman covers herself with a blanket to keep warm after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, on Monday March 7 2022

Russia sets cease-fire for evacuations amid heavy shelling

US secretary of state Antony Blinken speaks during a joint media conference with Lithuania’s foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Monday March 7 2022

US assures nervous Baltics of Nato protection against Russia

Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

Russia snubs UN court hearing on Ukraine invasion

Pakistan Australia Cricket

Post-mortem shows Shane Warne died of natural causes – Thai police
Coronavirus swabs

Covid deaths surpass six million but some believe true figure may be 23.5m
Maggie Gyllenhaal smiles happily while accepting the award for best director for The Lost Daughter at the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday, March 6, 2022

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter wins big at Independent Spirit Awards
Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

Moscow condemned over ‘humanitarian corridors’ taking Ukrainians towards Russia
China Congress

Chinese minister: Russia is ‘most important strategic partner’
Poland Russia Ukraine War

Russia ‘opening humanitarian corridors’ for Ukraine refugees

Refugees, mostly women with children, rest inside a tent after arriving at the border crossing, in Medyka, Poland (

US considers import ban on Russian oil as Putin steps up shelling of Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees

Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees
Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees
Putin will introduce 'Stalin-style gulags' if Ukraine falls, Archbishop warns LBC

Putin will introduce 'Stalin-style gulags' if Ukraine falls, Archbishop warns LBC
Rachel Johnson challenges journalist who tearfully berated Boris over Nato inaction

Rachel Johnson challenges journalist who tearfully berated Boris over Nato inaction
Drop family visa requirement for Ukrainians, Amnesty Intl's Europe Director warns UK

Drop family visa requirement for Ukrainians, Amnesty Intl's Europe Director warns UK
Ex-Ukrainian minister attacks Europe for harbouring Russian money

Ukrainian ex-minister attacks West for harbouring Russian money
No-fly zones and NATO troops in Ukraine 'need to be considered', Tobias Ellwood tells LBC

No-fly zones and NATO troops in Ukraine 'need to be considered', Tobias Ellwood tells LBC
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 06/03 | Watch again

I will not sell my book in Russia, author Jeffrey Archer tells LBC

I will not sell my book in Russia, author Jeffrey Archer tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police