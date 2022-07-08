Education Sec: Boris should stay until new PM found as it is 'not in our constitution'

8 July 2022, 08:36 | Updated: 8 July 2022, 08:37

By Megan Hinton

The newly appointed Education Secretary said he disagrees with Tory colleagues who have called for the Prime Minister to leave Downing Street as soon as possible.

James Cleverly, who was appointed as Education Secretary less than 24-hours ago, has dismissed calls for a 'caretaker' Prime Minister to step into the roll while a new Tory leader is elected.

The Minister said it was "not in our constitution" and said any replacement would do the same as Boris Johnson has promised, and not make decisions.

LBC's Tom Swarbrick questioned Mr Cleverly at Breakfast asking: "Why can't the new leadership happen more quickly?"

To which the Education Secretary said: "It is absolutely right that we go through a process there is no such thing in our constitution as a caretaker government or a caretaker Prime Minister.

"So the Prime Minister has said he will stand down when a replacement is found."

Tom pressed further asking: "Lots of your colleagues believe that Boris Johnson should stand down as Prime Minister today in order for a functioning government take place, do you agree?"

"No.

The Prime Minister has said he is standing down, we have a process to replace him and that process will be prompt and professional and when a replacement is found the Prime Minister will hand over.

"He has made it clear that he will not make any decisions that will tie the hands of his successor and he also made it clear that we have to continue to provide professional government for all the people of this country.

"Whether it be him or if someone else were to step in, all they would do is what he is currently doing and not make decisions."

Adding: "Look it wont be quick enough for some of my colleagues, it wont be quick enough for some people. I get that, I respect that, I disagree."

Senior Tories have warned the government will be in a state of paralysis if Boris Johnson is true to his word and stays in No10 until his successor is chosen.

The Prime Minister has now said he will not make any big policy changes before departing, prompting fears the government will be 'paralysed' until the Tory leadership contest concludes.

He is now facing calls to leave his post immediately, after gaps in his front bench team already had an impact on government business on Thursday.

Among those urging him to step down now are former Prime Minister Sir John Major and reportedly the former communities secretary Michael Gove, who was dramatically sacked from his post by Mr Johnson last night.

"The proposal for the Prime Minister to remain in office - for up to three months - having lost the support of his Cabinet, his government and his parliamentary party is unwise and may be unsustainable," said Sir John in a letter to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng also said there should be a "new leader as soon as practicable", and ex science minister George Freeman said a caretaker PM should be appointed.

Labour have also threatened a vote of no confidence to oust Mr Johnson if he does not leave of his own accord.

