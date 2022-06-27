Boris told to reverse defence cuts as army head says UK must be ready to fight and win

27 June 2022, 22:46 | Updated: 27 June 2022, 23:25

Boris Johnson has been told to reverse cuts to defence spending
Boris Johnson has been told to reverse cuts to defence spending. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson has been told to reverse defence cuts as the head of the British Army said it must be ready to "fight and win" to stop a larger war with Russia.

The threat posed by Vladimir Putin to Europe was laid bare on Monday when Moscow struck a busy shopping centre in central Ukraine, an attack denounced as a "war crime" by G7 leaders.

Nato has announced it will dramatically beef up its response force from 40,000 troops to 300,000 as its members worry about Russian designs on eastern Europe, including on the former Soviet states that have since joined the defensive alliance.

Labour's shadow defence secretary John Healey said: "When you see, as we have done, the case against such cuts being reinforced by the new threats to Britain and to European security for the next decade from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it beggars belief that the Government hasn't been ready to rethink its plans," he said.

"We have had deep cuts to Britain's defences for the last decade, which have left the foundations for our British armed forces weakened.

"It makes no sense to be cutting even deeper into the British Army."

Boris Johnson has been urged to reverse defence cuts
Boris Johnson has been urged to reverse defence cuts. Picture: Getty

He told The Mirror that Labour is "redoubling our arguments for halting any further Army cuts and redoubling our arguments to rebuild the strength of the British Army".

His comments come ahead of a speech by General Sir Patrick Sanders, the chief of the general staff. Excerpts were released on Monday.

Read more: Boris faces fresh backbench threat as three Tory MPs 'open talks to defect to Labour'

Gen Sanders, speaking at his first public engagement in his new role, will say the army must be ready to stop the spread of a war in Europe by being "ready to fight and win alongside our Nato allies and partners".

"In all my years in uniform, I haven't known such a clear threat to the principles of sovereignty and democracy, and the freedom to live without fear of violence, as the brutal aggression of President Putin and his expansionist ambitions," he is to say.

The army has been told it must be ready to fight to stop a war spreading in Europe
The army has been told it must be ready to fight to stop a war spreading in Europe. Picture: Getty

"This is our 1937 moment. We are not at war - but must act rapidly so that we aren't drawn into one through a failure to contain territorial expansion.

"I will do everything in my power to ensure that the British Army plays its part in averting war."

Boris Johnson is due to meet other Nato leaders in Madrid to agree an overhaul of the alliance, the biggest of its kind since the end of the Cold War.

Read more: Shopping centre in Ukraine with 1,000 people inside hit in Russian missile strike

Defence secretary Ben Wallace is also due to reiterate his calls for more money in the military.

He previously warned Chancellor Rishi Sunak that spending on defence would drop below Nato's minimum of 2% of GDP by the middle of the decade unless more cash is put into it.

It comes after the devastating strike on a Ukrainian shopping centre in the city of Kremenchuk, which killed at least a dozen people.

G7 leaders meeting in Germany called it a "war crime".

"We stand united with Ukraine in mourning the innocent victims of this brutal attack," leaders said.

"Indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime. Russian President Putin and those responsible will be held to account."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Wimbledon got under way this week

Wimbledon adds gender neutral toilets in tournament's latest 'woke' move

Britain faces more industrial action as doctors raise the prospect of strikes

Doctors threaten strikes over '30% pay cut' as UK braces for more industrial action

Breaking
The crash happened near Mendon in Missouri

At least three killed and dozens injured after train derails in Missouri

Boris Johnson could face three defections to Labour, it has been claimed

Boris faces fresh backbench threat as three Tory MPs 'open talks to defect to Labour'

State media showed footage of the leak

Toxic gas leak leaves more than a dozen dead and 251 injured in Jordan

The dog attack happened on a field in Letchworth, off Webb Close and Kyrkeby

Girl, 13, left needing reconstructive surgery after vicious dog attack

Police released a picture of the murdered 35-year-old

Pictured: Woman killed in east London street in late night attack by 'stranger'

Emergency services are on the scene

Shopping centre in Ukraine with 1,000 people inside hit in Russian missile strike

Junior barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

Barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

Putin will be dead within two years, it has been claimed.

Putin suffering 'grave' illnesses and will be dead in two years, Ukraine spy chief claims

Boris Johnson compared the resistance to the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the fight against Nazi Germany

PM compares resistance to Russian invasion of Ukraine to fight against Nazi Germany

Laurence Fox was temporarily banned from Twitter after sharing the "hateful image".

Laurence Fox banned from Twitter for posting 'hateful image' of LGBT Pride swastika

The Queen attends the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh

Smiling Queen, 96, stands with walking stick in first outing since Jubilee weekend

Barristers have walked out in a strike over pay and conditions

Barristers walk out of courts in strike over pay with over 1,000 cases affected each day

Plans are being drawn up to reward households who use less power at peak times.

Hard-pressed families could get paid to use less electricity during peak times this winter

Ricci Tres, 29, beat Shiloh Catori in the event in New York

Trans woman, 29, beats girl, 13, to win women's skateboarding contest in NYC

Latest News

See more Latest News

Railway stock

Three killed as passenger train is derailed in US state

Abortion Arizona Protests

US state courts wrestle with abortion laws following Supreme Court ruling
Kate Forbes

Forbes presses UK Government for action over ‘astronomical’ energy price rises
Russia Griner

US basketball star Brittney Griner appears in Russian court

Ukraine Russia War

Scores feared dead after Russian missile hits Ukrainian shopping centre
Germany G7 Summit

Zelensky tells G7 leaders that Ukraine forces face crucial moment
Russia Ukraine War

Russia ‘pouring fire’ on eastern Ukrainian city as offensive mounts
Norway Shooting

Suspect in fatal Oslo Pride attack ordered held in pre-trial detention
Poland Russia Ukraine War

War-damaged Russian weapons go on display in Poland

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs receives lifetime honour at BET Awards

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Westminster is a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting over PM's future
Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes in this week's by-elections combined than Labour

Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes than Labour in this week's by-elections combined
Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser

Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/6 | Watch again

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood
James O'Brien shatters Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules

James O'Brien blasts Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules
Andrew Marr has suggested there could be a clash between Prince Charles and Boris Johnson.

Charles vs Boris on Rwanda Migrants: A fly on the wall is getting very excited
Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'

Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'
Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'

Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'
'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London