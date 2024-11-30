Bosses 'warned about Gregg Wallace in 2017', former contestants and producers claim

BBC bosses were warned of allegations about MasterChef host Gregg Wallace's on-set behaviour in 2017, new emails reportedly show. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

BBC bosses were warned of allegations about MasterChef host Gregg Wallace's on-set behaviour in 2017, new emails reportedly show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate Phillips, who is now overseeing unscripted programmes for the Corporation, reportedly received an email from Celebrity MasterChef contestant and broadcaster Aasmah Mir in 2017 about Wallace.

In the emails published by The Sunday Times, Mir said Wallace's alleged sexist behaviour was “unacceptable and cannot continue”.

Phillips told Mir that she would make sure that she was informed of any further allegations against Wallace emerge.

The 60-year-old reportedly faces allegations from 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period, including former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark.

Mir wrote in the exchange: “Should anything happen in the future, I don’t want to feel guilty when people say ‘why wasn’t anything said before?’, or for producers or editors to claim they didn’t know.”

In the emails published by The Sunday Times, Aasmah Mir said Wallace's alleged sexist behaviour was “unacceptable and cannot continue”. Picture: Getty

She later wrote: “This must not happen again to another woman.” Wallace’s lawyers have denied that he engages in sexually harassing behaviour."

According to the Sun, Wallace is also accused of making fatphobic comments by accusers.

The Telegraph adds that an unnamed producer on MasterChef raised the alarm about Wallace too but says "nothing was done".

The TV star's lawyers say "it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature", BBC News reported.

A BBC spokesman said it takes any issues raised "seriously" and "any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated".

Earlier this week, Celebrity Masterchef winner Emma Kennedy said she had complained about Wallace's behaviour when she was on the show in 2012.

On Thursday, the cooking programme's production company Banijay UK said the BBC received complaints from individuals in relation to "historical allegations of misconduct" while working with Wallace.

On Friday, the charity Ambitious About Autism dropped him as an ambassador citing the "recent allegations".

Gregg Wallace shared a cryptic post on Instagram. Picture: Social media

On Saturday, Wallace shared a bizarre message on social media amid mounting claims about his misconduct over several years.

Wallace shared a picture of a gingerbread man in what appeared to be whipped cream on Saturday morning to his 202,000 Instagram followers.

The image was accompanied by the message: "Enjoy your weekend".

On Thursday, Wallace thanked his followers in an Instagram video, saying: "I would like to thank all the people getting in touch, reaching out and showing their support.

"It's good of you, thank you very much."