Bosses 'warned about Gregg Wallace in 2017', former contestants and producers claim

30 November 2024, 23:54 | Updated: 30 November 2024, 23:56

BBC bosses were warned of allegations about MasterChef host Gregg Wallace's on-set behaviour in 2017, new emails reportedly show.
BBC bosses were warned of allegations about MasterChef host Gregg Wallace's on-set behaviour in 2017, new emails reportedly show. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

BBC bosses were warned of allegations about MasterChef host Gregg Wallace's on-set behaviour in 2017, new emails reportedly show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Phillips, who is now overseeing unscripted programmes for the Corporation, reportedly received an email from Celebrity MasterChef contestant and broadcaster Aasmah Mir in 2017 about Wallace.

In the emails published by The Sunday Times, Mir said Wallace's alleged sexist behaviour was “unacceptable and cannot continue”.

Read More: Gregg Wallace shares bizarre message amid mounting misconduct claims against Masterchef presenter

Read More: Celebrity Masterchef winner Emma Kennedy 'reported Gregg Wallace to TV bosses 12 years ago'

Phillips told Mir that she would make sure that she was informed of any further allegations against Wallace emerge.

The 60-year-old reportedly faces allegations from 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period, including former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark.

Mir wrote in the exchange: “Should anything happen in the future, I don’t want to feel guilty when people say ‘why wasn’t anything said before?’, or for producers or editors to claim they didn’t know.”

Gregg Wallace
The 60-year-old reportedly faces allegations from 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period, including former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark. Picture: Alamy
The 48th Broadcasting Press Guild Awards Lunch 2022 - Arrivals
In the emails published by The Sunday Times, Aasmah Mir said Wallace's alleged sexist behaviour was “unacceptable and cannot continue”. Picture: Getty

She later wrote: “This must not happen again to another woman.” Wallace’s lawyers have denied that he engages in sexually harassing behaviour."

According to the Sun, Wallace is also accused of making fatphobic comments by accusers.

The Telegraph adds that an unnamed producer on MasterChef raised the alarm about Wallace too but says "nothing was done".

The TV star's lawyers say "it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature", BBC News reported.

A BBC spokesman said it takes any issues raised "seriously" and "any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated".

Earlier this week, Celebrity Masterchef winner Emma Kennedy said she had complained about Wallace's behaviour when she was on the show in 2012.

On Thursday, the cooking programme's production company Banijay UK said the BBC received complaints from individuals in relation to "historical allegations of misconduct" while working with Wallace.

On Friday, the charity Ambitious About Autism dropped him as an ambassador citing the "recent allegations".

Gregg Wallace shared a cryptic post on Instagram
Gregg Wallace shared a cryptic post on Instagram. Picture: Social media

On Saturday, Wallace shared a bizarre message on social media amid mounting claims about his misconduct over several years.

Wallace shared a picture of a gingerbread man in what appeared to be whipped cream on Saturday morning to his 202,000 Instagram followers.

The image was accompanied by the message: "Enjoy your weekend".

On Thursday, Wallace thanked his followers in an Instagram video, saying: "I would like to thank all the people getting in touch, reaching out and showing their support.

"It's good of you, thank you very much."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trump Transition FBI

Trump names loyalist Kash Patel to serve as FBI director

Bjarni Benediktsson arrives to cast his ballot for the Iceland election

Iceland votes for new a parliament after coalition dissolved

Cabinet ministers are privately warning that legalising assisted dying will overwhelm courts after the House of Commons voted in favour of allowing euthanasia.

'Assisted dying will overwhelm courts and distract from other goals', cabinet ministers warn Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer is set to unveil a 'Plan for Change' as he seeks to lay out how he will achieve goals from the Labour manifesto over the next four years.

Keir Starmer to pledge 'plan for change' as he bids to reset Labour Government after 150 days in office

Two fighters burning the Syrian flag outside a castle

Insurgents leave Assad red-faced as they take most of Aleppo in surprise attack

The USS Zumwalt undergoing a refit

US to transform white elephant destroyers by fitting hypersonic weapons

The Princess of Wales has penned a heartfelt Christmas message about 'love in our darkest times' in a touching nod to her battle with cancer ahead of her annual carol service.

'Love in darkest times': Princess Kate pens heartfelt first Christmas message since cancer diagnosis for carol service

Poland is reinforcing its border with the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad as the eastern European nation responds to aggression from Putin's forces across the region.

Poland reinforces border with Russia as Zelensky raises hope of peace deal and Trump prepares to take office

Trudeau walking through a hotel lobby

Trudeau fails to win assurances over trade tariffs after talks with Trump

The World Central Kitchen food charity has paused its operations in Gaza - after an Israeli air strike killed three of its members including one which the IDF says was involved in the October 7 attacks last year.

World Central Kitchen pauses Gaza work after 3 killed in Israeli strike which IDF says killed October 7 terrorist

Two armed Israelis looking into Lebanon

Food charity employees ‘among the dead’ after Israeli airstrike on car

Officers were called to an address on Greenland Quay, Surrey Quays, at about 3pm on Friday after reports that a woman had been stabbed, the Metropolitan Police said.

Murder probe in south-east London after woman in her 60s found stabbed to death with man, 61, arrested

Charles Kushner looking backward over his shoulder

Trump aims to appoint son-in-law’s father as US ambassador to France

Demonstrators in Tbilisi

Protesters gather for third night of demonstrations over move to halt EU talks

Harrods boss says he 'failed employees' and claims Mohamed al Fayed 'presided over toxic culture of secrecy'

Mohamed Al Fayed 'gave envelopes full of cash to try and buy employees' silence about alleged sex crimes

A demonstration in Tblisi

More than 100 protesters arrested during pro-EU demonstrations in Georgia

Latest News

See more Latest News

Andrew was nowhere to be seen as Sarah jetted off on holiday

Sarah Ferguson holidays in Vienna without Prince Andrew as 'concern' grows

Isabella Lindsay-Nandra is missing

Desperate hunt for missing girl, 12, 'believed to be with two men' in east London

Justin Trudeau

Trudeau flies to Florida to meet Trump after Canada tariffs threat

Thousands march in London to protest the Israel-Gaza conflict

Central London flooded with pro-Palestine marchers, amid tense scenes as Israel supporters form counter-protest
Donald Tusk standing in front of anti-tank barriers

Poland’s prime minister visits defensive fortifications on border with Russia

Tributes have been paid to Alex Salmond at a memorial service

Tributes to Alex Salmond at memorial service for former Scottish First Minister, with Gordon Brown among mourners
A Syrian opposition fighter shoots in the air in Aleppo

Syrian insurgents fan out inside Aleppo in major setback for Assad

Mother left unable to speak and requiring 24-hour care after teen crashed while filming himself driving with no hands

‘I just want to hug my son again’: Despair of mum left paralysed by teen who filmed himself driving with no hands
Rachel Clarke has urged Keir Starmer 'not to turn his back on the dying' after MPs voted to back assisted dying

Palliative care doctor urges Starmer to boost NHS end of life care funding after MPs back assisted dying bill
Zelenskyy has suggested he's prepared to end the Ukraine war

Ukraine 'asks NATO for membership at meeting next week', as Zelenskyy says he'll end 'hot war with Russia'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess Of Wales Visits HMP High Down With The Forward Trust

'Addiction is not a choice': Princess Kate urges public to change attitude towards those dependent on drink or drugs
Liz and Kate met in October

Will and Kate pay tribute to 'brave and humble' teenage photographer Liz Hatton who died aged 17 after cancer battle
Liz and Kate met in October

Teenage photographer who inspired Kate and William dies aged 17 after cancer struggle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News