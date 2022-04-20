Murder probe after three people known to each other are found dead in leafy Bucks village

20 April 2022, 19:02

Three people were found dead in the Buckinghamshire village Bourne End
Three people were found dead in the Buckinghamshire village Bourne End. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Police have launched a murder investigation after three people were found dead in a leafy Buckinghamshire village.

A man and woman, both in their sixties from Bourne End, and a man in his fifties, from Hazlemere, were found dead on Tuesday night. All three are known to each other.

Thames Valley Police [TVP] officers were called to a retirement housing block in Spring Gardens, Bourne End, at 9.55pm after reports of a disturbance.

They believe there is evidence to suggest a serious assault took place.

Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, of the TVP Major Crime Unit, said: "We have launched a murder investigation after the discovery of three people deceased within the property.

"The next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, our thoughts remain with them at this most difficult time.

"We are in the very early stages of this investigation and we are dealing with a very complex enquiry, which appears a targeted attack. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

"We would ask anyone who may have heard a disturbance or who may have seen anyone or anything unusual in or around Orchard House or Spring Gardens between 5pm and 10pm yesterday to please come forward and call 101, quoting reference 2037 of 19/4/2022.

"A scene watch is likely to be in place for a number of days at very least, which is likely to have an impact on local residents and we would like to thank them in advance for their patience.

"Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate and we would advise anyone with any concerns to please speak to one of our uniformed officers."

