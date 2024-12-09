'Stop, I've got children': Desperate plea of woman stabbed to death in 'random' attack on Bournemouth beach

9 December 2024, 15:58

Nasen Saadi has been accused of murdering Amie Gray
Nasen Saadi has been accused of murdering Amie Gray. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A woman who was stabbed to death on Bournemouth beach this summer begged her attacker to stop by telling him she had children, a court has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Amie Gray, 34, was killed in the south coast beauty spot on May 24, with her friend Leanne Miles also seriously hurt.

Nasen Saadi, from Croydon, south London, is on trial charged with the murder of Ms Gray and the attempted murder of Ms Miles.

Criminology student Saadi, 20, denies taking part in the "savage and random" attack, which took place at Durley Chine Beach, West Undercliff Promenade.

Prosecutor Sarah Jones KC told Winchester Crown Court that Ms Gray and Ms Miles had been chatting next to a fire to keep warm on the Dorset beach under a full moon when they were targeted by Saadi.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Nasen Saadi appearing via video link at Winchester Crown Court
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Nasen Saadi appearing via video link at Winchester Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

The court heard that Ms Miles said: "I ran to the top of the promenade, and I could hear Amie saying, 'get off me'.

"I couldn't see her because she was down by the beach where it was dark. I think the guy must have chased back up to the promenade. I couldn't see anybody, there wasn't, there was nobody around.

"And he came back on to me, and he was continuously stabbing me, and I told him to stop. I kept turning my back to him, so all my injuries are on one side of my back."

She also said: "I didn't want to look at him. I couldn't look at him. And I told him, I said, 'please stop'. I said, 'please stop, I've got children'. And then I think that's when he started to go, he walked away."

A recording of a 999 call made by Ms Miles was played to the jury during which she was heard to be crying in pain.

The 39-year-old tells the operator: "I have been stabbed loads of times. Oh my god I am getting dizzy, please hurry up, please hurry up."

Read more: More than 89,000 stillborn babies buried in mass graves across England as parents search for childrens' remains

Read more: Woman ‘butchered in savage and random attack’ on Bournemouth beach, court hears

Police at the scene at Durley Chine beach
Police at the scene at Durley Chine beach. Picture: Alamy

Ms Miles says that she does not know where Ms Gray is and adds: "Oh, I feel sick, they need to be quicker, I am in so much pain, are you still there, please do not leave me."

She continues: "I am bleeding everywhere, I have been stabbed loads of times."

Saadi researched methods of murder before the attack, the prosecution said.

Ms Jones said that while the defendant was studying for a degree in criminology at Greenwich, he asked his lecturers a series of questions about defences for murder which led one of them to ask him: "You're not planning a murder are you?"

The scene
The scene. Picture: Alamy

She said: "Nasen Saadi, as he walked along that promenade and thought about the culmination of a plan he had worked on for who knows how long but which he had spent the last couple of nights walking through and researching.

"Nothing fine or glorious in his plans I'm afraid, nothing of self-improvement or to benefit anyone else.

"This defendant seems to have wanted to know what it would be like to take life, perhaps he wanted to know what it would be like to make women feel afraid, perhaps he thought it would make him feel powerful, make him interesting to others.

"Perhaps he just couldn't bear to see people engaged in a happy normal social interaction and he decided to lash out, to hurt, to butcher."

She added: "With purpose, slowly, stealthily and quietly, when he thought no-one would observe him, he hovered at the edges of the promenade, then stepped on to the sand, and walked directly towards the two women with a knife in his hand.

"In an act horrifying in its savagery and in its randomness he stabbed them both multiple times, chasing after them as they tried to escape or divert him from the other and he continued his attack.

"He left them on the sand to bleed to death whilst he moved away and tried to disappear back into the shadows, away from the glare of the streetlights or the moonlight and back into anonymity.

"He got rid of his weapon. He changed his clothes and shoes and got rid of them."

Ms Jones said that during his university lectures, Saadi would ask questions not related to the subject of the talk including on self-defence justification for murder, DNA analysis and other forensic evidence.

She added the lecturer "explained his questions were not relevant to the lecture but there would be police input later in the course and he could save his interest for then and then she queried 'You're not planning a murder are you?' but he didn't reply".

Ms Jones said that Saadi also did online research about knives which he then bought, and also looked at the murder of Brianna Ghey and her killers.

She added: "In March he researched 'why is it harder for a killer to be caught if he does it in another town', the merits of one weapon over another - swords or daggers over knives or 'which is the deadliest knife'."

Ms Jones said that Saadi also researched Bournemouth beach and how many people visited, and whether it was open at night as well as about which hotels accepted cash payment and did not have CCTV cameras.

Ms Jones said that the defendant booked a stay at a Travelodge hotel from May 21 but also the nearby Silver How Guest house which he booked into on the 23rd.

The scene after the attack
The scene after the attack. Picture: Alamy

She added that the previous evening, May 22, Saadi had gone to see the movie The Strangers - Chapter 1 and describing the plot, she said: "The male and female leads are both stabbed - the male dies and the female survives. It suggests doesn't it, that the defendant gravitated to what he likes to watch or sought inspiration or encouragement from what he saw."

Ms Jones said that on each of the evenings that he stayed in Bournemouth, Saadi walked at night along the promenade to Durley Chine for what she described as a "recce" of the area.

Saadi, who has pleaded guilty to failing to provide his mobile phone code to police, denies the charges and the trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Travel

UK train fares are 'the highest in Europe', study finds

Breaking
Referee David Coote has been sacked.

Premier League referee David Coote sacked with immediate effect after investigation into his conduct

riana Grande attends the "Journey Through Oz" Tour to celebrate the Australian premiere of "Wicked" at State Theatre

Golden Globe Awards: Full list of nominations revealed as Kate Winslet and Daniel Craig among Brits to earn recognition

An explosive eruption at the summit vent of Kanlaon volcano, as seen from Mansalanao in Negros Occidental province, Philippines

Philippine volcano eruption sends villagers fleeing for safety

Syrian opposition fighters man a checkpoint in Damascus, Syria

Syrian premier says government still functioning but challenges loom

Foresterhill Road, where the attack took place

Woman, 41, mauled to death by dog in flat, as animal put down

Syrians wait to cross into Syria from Turkey at the Cilvegozu border gate, near the town of Antakya, southern Turkey

Hundreds of Syrians line up at Turkish border crossing awaiting return home

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during his meeting with chairman of the German Christian Democratic Party Friedrich Merz in Kyiv, Ukraine

Zelensky open to Western troops providing security for end to war in Ukraine

Two people have died following an explosion in Florence.

Two dead and nine injured after fuel depot explodes near Florence

Bangladesh India

Bangladesh and India hold talks aimed at defusing tensions over alleged attacks

Michail Antonio remains in hospital.

Michail Antonio's first words after horror crash revealed as West Ham star undergoes surgery

Schoolgirl Elianne Andam was stabbed in the neck by her pal's ex-boyfriend in a row over a teddy bear, a court heard

Schoolgirl Elianne Andam, 15, stabbed in the neck ‘by friend’s ex-boyfriend in row over teddy bear’

The wrecked nose section of the Pan-Am Boeing 747 lies in field following the explosion

Lockerbie plane wreckage parts moved to US ahead of trial of alleged bomb maker

Amie Gray, 34, died after being stabbed on Bournemouth beach in May this year

Woman ‘butchered in savage and random attack’ on Bournemouth beach, court hears

Ayub Qassim met Slater on the night before he vanished.

Drug dealer who spent final hours with Jay Slater breaks silence on their last meeting

A patient is given a swine flu vaccinati

Flu cases 'skyrocketing', especially in children, as health leaders urge people to get jab ahead of 'challenging' winter

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man died after a 'disturbance' on Birkbeck Road Acton

Murder investigation launched after man killed in west London, as 'shots heard' on street

n

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy shares TikTok tribute to late One Direction star - but later deletes it
HTS have taken control of Syria

Who are Syrian rebels Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, HTS - and what do they want?

Indonesia Floods Landslides

Ten bodies recovered after flash floods hit Indonesian villages

Asma Al Assad with her husband Bashar Al Assad

What next for Assad's British wife? Could she return to the UK?

An Israeli soldier stands guard at a security fence near the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights from Syria

Israel says it has struck suspected chemical weapons sites in Syria

A man died after a 'disturbance' on Birkbeck Road Acton

Man dies and two hurt after ‘disturbance’ in street in west London

Sednaya Prison

'Iron press' used 'to crush prisoners in Assad's 'human slaughterhouse' is uncovered amid race to free Syria inmates
c

Appeal for witnesses with 'vital' information after murder of top chef Mussie Imnetu at Notting Hill Carnival
A Taiwan national flag flutters near the Taipei 101 building at the National Dr Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan

Taiwan says China sent naval ships into nearby waters before anticipated drills

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing
King Charles and Queen Camilla reveal 2024 royal Christmas card

King Charles and Queen Camilla unveil royal Christmas card

The 6-year-old prince left a sweet message for his grandparents.

Prince Louis leaves touching tribute to grandparents at Christmas carol service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News