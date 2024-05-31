Man, 20, charged with murder after personal trainer, 34, stabbed to death on Bournemouth beach

Amie Gray was stabbed to death on Friday night. Picture: Social Media

By Emma Soteriou

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder after a personal trainer was stabbed to death on Bournemouth beach.

Two women from Poole were stabbed on Durley Chine Beach at around 11.45pm on May 24.

A 34-year-old woman, named as Amie Gray, died at the scene while a 38-year-old woman sustained serious injuries. She was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Nasen Saadi, 20, from Croydon, was arrested on the evening of May 29.

He has since been charged with murder and attempted murder and is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on June 1.

Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey, of MCIT, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of Amie Gray, as well as the woman who was seriously injured, and they have been updated with this latest development in our investigation.

“This matter has been the subject of an extensive investigation and we have now consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised the charges of murder and attempted murder.

“This means the case will now be the subject of active court proceedings and it is vital that the justice system is allowed to follow its course.

“It is also important to stress that there should be no further commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice these court proceedings.”

Police at the scene in Dorset. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Ms Gray's family paid tribute to her, saying she was "one of the most amazing, funny, kind and energetic souls".

"When Amie entered a room it filled with laughter and her presence could not be ignored," her mum, Sharon Macklin, said.

"She was beautiful inside and out and there are no words that can express how empty our lives will be without her.

"We will miss her so much and our hearts are forever broken."

Ms Gray's wife, Sian, said: "Words cannot describe the pain that we feel. Amie was the most loving wife and mother."Her giggly laugh and big smile will be hard to be without. A larger than life character.

"I will miss you immensely my love. To the moon and back, forever and always. Thank you for all of the love and support shown and for respecting our privacy. It is a difficult time for everyone."