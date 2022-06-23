Boxer Julius Francis loses security licence after viral vid of knockout punch at Wembley Boxpark

23 June 2022, 13:29

Julius Francis was filmed knocking out a man at Wembley Boxpark
Julius Francis was filmed knocking out a man at Wembley Boxpark. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Asher McShane

Boxer Julius Francis, who was knocked out by Mike Tyson in a 2000 bout, has lost his licence to work as a bouncer after he knocked a man out with a single punch while working the door at a venue in London.

Julius, 57, was filmed knocking a man who hurled insults at staff outside Wembley Boxpark unconscious with a single punch in an incident on June 11 that went viral.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they have dropped an investigation into the punch-up, by last night Julius told TMZ he had lost his Security Industry Authority (SIA) licence.

He said: “The SIA have suspended my licence to work so I can't work at the moment, so I'm just trying to get that sorted and then hopefully back on the doors as soon as possible, get back to work as soon as possible.”

Fans of the boxer have leapt to his defence, saying he was “acting in self defence” and the SIA should “hang their heads in shame.”

One person posted online: “How on earth has Julius Francis had his security licence removed?! It’s absurd. So you’re not allowed to defend yourself nowadays?! Lunacy. The SIA should hang their heads in shame. Big up the BoxPark boss for sticking up for Julius.”

In the video, the man can be heard yelling profanities in the direction of Francis saying: “I hope you have a heart attack, you fat ****.”

He then shoves another bouncer.

Read more: Police watchdog to reinvestigate Met’s response to serial killer Stephen Port

Julius tries to move the man away from the premises before throwing a punch and knocking him out cold.

Boxpark’s CEO said: “Julius Francis, is ex UK heavyweight boxing champion, he is one of the nicest people I have ever met and helps train young underprivileged kids boxing in his spare time.

“My understanding is that Julius and our security team spent 15 minutes stopping this man and his friends from abusing, spitting and hitting our customers and staff.

“They carefully escorted him from the premises under constant provocation and violence.

“Finally the person approached Julius in a confrontational manner and he defended himself.

“Acts of violence or abuse to any staff members should never be tolerated.”

Julius was beaten by Mike Tyson in 2000 in a bout in Manchester. He retired in 2006.

A Security Industry Authority spokesperson said: “We have suspended Julius Francis’s door supervisor licence.

“In cases where we have suspended a licence and there is no ongoing Police investigation, before we consider what further action may be appropriate we will often seek further information from other relevant sources, including the licence holder.

"This is particularly important when a violent incident has occurred, and the safety of a member of the public has potentially been put at risk."

