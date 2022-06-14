Boxer turned bouncer who fought Mike Tyson knocks out rowdy customer at Wembley

A former British heavyweight boxer was captured on video knocking out a rowdy customer at BoxPark. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Megan Hinton

A former British heavyweight boxer who now works as a security guard, was captured on video knocking out a rowdy customer with a single punch at BoxPark.

CONTENT WARNING: Graphic language used in video footage

A viral video on Twitter shows an altercation between two groups of men and the security team at the venue in Wembley.

One man in the video can be seen shouting profanities at the bouncers and a group of men as he is ushered out of the venue.

He can be seen shoving a smaller security guard and multiple people in the group as he is told to "chill" by mates.

The man then begins to walk towards bouncer Julius Francis with his fist raised, before he is struck and knocked out with just one punch from the former boxer.

In the video Francis can be seen walking away from the man who was put into the recovery position by friends as he lay out cold on the ground.

Boxing Tyson Vs Francis. Picture: Alamy

The 57-year-old boxer won 23 of his 48 fights and secured several belts before retiring in 2006 including the Commonwealth and British title.

He is famously known for his fight against legend Mike Tyson in 2000 in Manchester, which he lost.

During his career the boxer also squared up in the ring to Vitali Klitschko, but the bout was stopped in two rounds during their 1998 contest.

The Met Police said: "Police are aware of footage circulating on social media showing an incident involving security staff and a member of the public outside Boxpark in Wembley.

"An investigation into the circumstances, including to establish the identity and welfare of those involved, is under way.

"There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD1194/14June.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.