Government to send out mass Boxing Day text telling Brits to get boosted now

By Will Taylor

Brits waking up after their Christmas Day festivities will get a Government text urging them to get a vaccine booster dose.

The biggest mobile operators have been asked to send a Boxing Day message about getting a follow-up dose, which is available to all adults as part of the fight against the Omicron variant.

The campaign has already seen NHS workers race to get jabs into people's arms as fast as possible, with some volunteers offering doses on Christmas Day.

The message will read: "Get boosted now. Every adult needs a Covid-19 booster vaccine to protect against Omicron. Get your Covid-19 vaccine or booster. See NHS website for details."

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: "We are texting this Boxing Day for all eligible adults to get boosted now.

"It has never been as important to get protected with the booster, so whether it is in between turkey sandwiches or before the Boxing Day fixtures, whatever your traditions make the booster a part of them this year.

"Millions of vaccine slots are available through the festive calendar so if you're not boosted and you get this text, take up the offer and get vaccinated."

The Telegraph said it had the potential to reach about 60 million people across the UK.

Despite facing repeated criticism and questions over alleged parties and events despite Covid restrictions, Mr Johnson has used much of his airtime to ask Brits to get boosted.

In a pre-Christmas address, he said: "Though the time for buying presents is theoretically running out, there is still a wonderful thing you can give your family and the whole country, and that is to get that jab, whether it is your first or second, or your booster.

"We have been getting that vaccination that protects us and stops us infecting others.

"And I hope I can be forgiven for taking pride in the immense spirit of neighbourliness that the people of this country have shown.

"Getting jabbed not just for themselves, for ourselves, but for friends and family and everyone we meet."

More than 32 million booster and third doses have been given out as for Friday evening.