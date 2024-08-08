Lin Yu-ting secures place in Olympic women's featherweight final amid ongoing gender controversy row

8 August 2024, 01:00

Lin Yu Ting has secured a place in the women's featherweight final
Lin Yu Ting has secured a place in the women's featherweight final. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Lin Yu-ting, one of the fighters thrust into a gender eligibility row at the Olympics, has reached the women's featherweight final before her beaten opponent made an 'X' sign with her fingers.

Turkey's Esra Yildiz Kahraman lost every round on the judges' scorecards against Chinese Taipei fighter Lin, who joined Algeria middleweight Imane Khelif in reaching a gold medal match at Paris 2024.

The two have been at the heart of an ongoing gender controversy row.

After a friendly handshake, Kahraman held the ropes open for her opponent as she exited but then went to the centre of the ring and made an 'X' symbol with her two fingers to all areas of the crowd.

The gesture is the same as what Lin's last opponent Svetlana Staneva did following her points loss to the top seed but when asked to explain the signal, one of Kahraman's team replied: "No comment."

She added: "I am sad I didn't go further and get to the final. But I will carry on to 2028 (Los Angeles Olympic Games) where I want to become the champion."

Chinese Taipei's Lin Yu Ting wins against Turkiye's Esra Yildiz Kahraman
Chinese Taipei's Lin Yu Ting wins against Turkiye's Esra Yildiz Kahraman. Picture: Getty

The participation of Lin and Khelif at these Games has been under the microscope since it emerged both were disqualified from last year's World Championships for failing to meet gender eligibility criteria.

Those championships were held under the auspices of the International Boxing Association, which has failed to provide any proof of its findings and was expelled last year by the International Olympic Committee over financial and corruption concerns.

While the two boxers have been allowed to return to competition by the IOC, which is administering the sport at these Games, the scrutiny intensified when Khelif beat Angela Carini of Italy in just 46 seconds in her opening bout last Thursday.

One day after Khelif booked her spot in the 66kg final with victory over Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng, Lin did likewise in the 57kg category and the pair are now each just one win away from being crowned Olympic champions.

Both fighters were cheered to the ring at Phillippe-Chatrier Court at Roland Garros before touching gloves ahead of the first round, where Lin showed superior speed and timing to beat Kahraman to the punch.

Kahraman was more physical and at one point she pushed her taller and rangier opponent to the floor as she looked to close the distance but the cleaner and more effective work came from Lin and was recognised by the judges.

In Saturday's showpiece, Lin will now take on Polish 20-year-old Julia Szeremeta, who defeated Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines in the other semi-final.

