Boy, 10, stabbed while out with his mother in Leicester street

The boy was stabbed while out with his mother. Picture: PA

Police are hunting a knifeman who stabbed a 10-year-old boy while he was out with his mother.

The mother and son were approached while out in Belper Street, Leicester at around 5.20pm yesterday.

The man stabbed the boy and then ran off, police said.

A passer-by called emergency services and the child was taken to hospital in Nottingham where his condition was described as non-life threatening.

His mother was not injured.

Police said the suspect is a light-skinned asian man in his mid 20s, around 5ft 10in tall, of chubby build and wearing a brown jacket.

Det Insp Tim Lindley said: "This was an act of violence against a young child who was out, in the street, with his mother."

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage are being asked to contact police.