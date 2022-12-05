Boy, 11, dies after plunging 50ft from hotel roof while doing parkour

Stock image of someone practising parkour (left) and Benidorm on the Costa Blanca (right). Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

A boy has fallen 50 feet to his death while practising parkour on a hotel roof.

The Norwegian boy, 11, fell from a hotel in Spain's Costa Blanca on Saturday at about 3pm.

Several hotel guests are thought to have witnessed the horrific scenes.

A spokesman for Spain's Civil Guard said: "We are investigating but everything is pointing to the tragedy being the result of negligence on the part of the youngster who died.

"He wasn't staying at the hotel in Alfaz del Pi where it happened and got on to the roof of the building with another friend to practice parkour.

Benidorm in Spain. Picture: Getty

"In an accident he appears to have fallen about 52 feet, landing in the reception hall on the ground floor.

"He was taken to hospital in a very severe state, first Marina Baixa Hospital in Villajoyosa and then Alicante General University Hospital, where he died on Sunday night around 11.30pm."

One officer added: "Emergency responders started getting calls almost immediately after the boy fell."

"The dead child is a Norwegian boy aged 11 who lived in Alfaz del Pi. That is the only information we have at the moment."

Officers did not name the hotel where the awful incident took place.

Parkour is an extreme sport where people try to get between two points in the quickest and most efficient way possible.

It comes after a teenager died after falling from the roof of a 17-storey building in Hong Kong, also while practising parkour.