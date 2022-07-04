Boy, 11, dies on Pembrokeshire beach after getting into trouble in the water

Zac Thompson, from Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, was rescued from the water at West Angle Bay on Friday evening and airlifted to hospital but could not be saved. Picture: Pembroke Dock Community School

By Lauren Lewis

An 11-year-old has died after getting into getting into difficulty in the sea on a Pembrokeshire beach.

Zac Thompson, from Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, was rescued from the water at West Angle Bay on Friday evening and airlifted to hospital but could not be saved.

Dyfed-Powys Police saying the youngster, who was playing with elder brother and their 11-year-old cousin when he got into trouble, died in hospital.

In a tribute, Pembroke Dock Community School said Zac had a "huge zest for life" and "was a popular and much-loved character".

"He excelled academically, in particular in maths, who loved to solve complex mental maths challenges - keeping staff on their toes," it said.

Zac went to Pembroke Dock Community School dressed as his Mum for superhero day. Picture: Pembroke Dock Community School

The school said the year six pupil was also a talented sportsman due to start secondary school in September.

"Zac recently played exceptionally well in cricket, helping the school get through to the area finals, which are due to be played this week.

"He had a cheeky smile, was funny and was looking forward to his final weeks in primary school, the summer holidays and all the opportunities that were open to him as he moved on to secondary school.

"Zac had a huge zest for life. One sweet memory of him was when he was in year three and it was Superhero Day.

"Zac came to school dressed as his favourite superhero - his mum. Zac said, 'Not all superheroes wear capes'."

Pembrokeshire Primary Schools Cricket Finals @HaverfordwestCC held a minutes applause in memory of Zac Thompson before start of play who should have been playing at the finals

today for@PDCSPrimary pic.twitter.com/jGM3UIZXPn — Sport Pembrokeshire / Chwaraeon Sir Benfro (@sportpembs) July 4, 2022

The school's statement added: "This is a dreadfully sad time for his family, and our love, thoughts and prayers are with both his family and his wide circle of friends, who will miss his big character and mischievous nature.

"We are heartbroken. Zac was a lovely young man, a valued pupil and will be greatly missed."

A police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to West Angle Bay at 9.25pm on July 1, following reports a child had been rescued from the water after experiencing difficulties.

"The child, 11-year-old Zac Thompson from the Pembroke Dock area, was airlifted to hospital where he sadly passed away."

