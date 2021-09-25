Boy, 12, dies after suffering serious injuries at indoor ski centre

The SnowDome in Tamworth, where the 12-year-old boy tragically died. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A 12-year-old boy has died after being seriously injured at an indoor ski centre in Staffordshire.

The tragic incident happened at the SnowDome in Tamworth on Friday evening.

Emergency services were called to the ski centre shortly after 6.30pm, where a man was also injured.

It's not yet clear what happened at the SnowDome, and the Health and Safety Executive has launched an investigation.

The SnowDome announced on Facebook that it will be closed for the weekend following the accident.

In a statement, it said: "With our sincere apologies the SnowDome will not be open this weekend. This is due to an accident that is being investigated.

"It is for this reason that the venue is closed. When it is possible and appropriate to make further comment then we will surely do so.

"We are truly sorry for the disappointment that this may cause."

Staffordshire Police have asked people not to speculate or share any footage on social media.

A spokesman said: "We were called at 6.40pm on Friday evening (Sept 24) to reports that a child had been seriously injured during an activity in the Snow Dome in Tamworth.

"Officers attended the location along with ambulance crews who treated a boy at the scene.

"Sadly, the boy, aged 12, died of his injuries shortly afterwards. His parents are being supported by officers. Our thoughts are with them."

Anyone who has information about the incident can contact Staffordshire Police on 101 or via social media ref 665 of 24 September.