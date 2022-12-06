Boy, 12, killed after his electric scooter collided with a bus during morning school run

Belchers Lane where a boy, 12, was killed after his e-scooter collided with a bus. Picture: Google

A schoolboy, 12, has died after his electric scooter and a bus collided in a horror crash.

The tragedy took place just before 8am this morning, in Belchers Lane, Birmingham, while the boy was heading to school.

Emergency services were scrambled to the crash site, closing the road off during rush hour.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers after he did not make it to hospital and died at the scene.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "A boy has sadly died after a collision involving a bus in Birmingham today.

"The 12-year-old is believed to have been riding an e-scooter when he collided with a bus on Bordesley Green, near to the junction with Belchers Lane, just before 8am."

The statement added: "He was sadly confirmed dead at the scene. The road remains closed this afternoon while our investigators work to establish what happened.

"The youngster's family has been told, and are being supported by specially trained officers."

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, of the force's serious collision investigation unit, said: "This is an awful tragedy for the young boy's family and friends, and our thoughts are with them at this time.

"We've spoken to a number of witnesses, but still want to hear from any of the passengers on the bus who we've not yet spoken to, or from people who may have captured what happened on dashcam.

"If people do have footage, we'd ask them not to share it on social media but to send it to us so that we can help establish exactly what happened."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said he was found in a "critical condition" with life-threatening injuries.

No passengers travelling on the bus needed treatment following the crash.