Sentencing of boy, 12, for disorder during riots delayed because his mum is on five-day sunshine break in Ibiza

The sentencing of a 12-year-old boy had to be delayed because his mother has gone on holiday to Ibiza. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The sentencing of a 12-year-old twice involved in mob violence last month has been adjourned because his mother has gone on holiday to Ibiza, a court heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

District Judge Joanne Hirst told Manchester Magistrates' Court she was "frankly astonished" that the boy's mother had decided to fly abroad for a five-day sunshine break, with her son due in court having admitted two counts of violent disorder.

Judge Hirst adjourned sentencing of the boy for two counts of violent disorder and ordered a parental summons so the mother must appear before the court when she passes sentence on September 11.

The boy cannot be identified due to his age.

Read more: Former Met officer charged with repeated rape and sexual assault of 'vulnerable' woman he met while on duty

Read more: Motorists waiting to board ferries in Dover face being held in 'car stacking sites' as new EU travel rules introduced

The boy's mother had decided to fly abroad for a five-day sunshine break. Picture: Alamy

The youngster, who was accompanied to court by his uncle, had earlier admitted being part of a mob that attacked a bus outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Manchester on July 31.

Days later on August 3, in Manchester city centre, he was part of a group filmed kicking the windows of a vape shop and throwing a missile at a police van.

District Judge Hirst was told the boy's mother was not present, having gone on holiday on Sunday and was due to fly back to the UK on Thursday.

She thanked the boy's uncle for accompanying his nephew to court in his mother's absence, but added: "One day before the hearing we find out the mum has gone on holiday and is not with her son who played a greater part in the recent civil disorder than any adult or child I've seen coming through these courts.

"I'm frankly astonished.

"I will require a full explanation from mum on her decision to go on holiday one day before her 12-year-old son comes to court facing a potential custodial sentence.

"This is a serious situation, it has now deteriorated in my view because of the actions of the mother.

"She is on notice, I will be challenging her about this decision."

Addressing the boy as she adjourned sentencing, Judge Hirst told him: "Boys like you need their mums in their lives. I need your mum here."