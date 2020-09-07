Boy, 13, dies after falling from balcony in Wembley

Met Police officers were called just before 7am on Monday to a residential building in Olympic Way, Wembley. Picture: Google Street View

A 13-year-old boy has died after falling from the balcony of a block of flats near Wembley Stadium.

Met Police officers were called just before 7am on Monday to a residential building in Olympic Way, Wembley, following reports that a teenager had fallen.

Despite efforts from paramedics the boy died at the scene, police said.

The death is currently being treated as not suspicious. No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

The boy's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, the Met added.

Haider Narallah, the chairman of the local residents' association, told the Evening Standard: "The paramedics were working really hard on him, they were shouting to each other. It was a very distressing scene.

"The family are lovely. The mother is such a nice person. She is with the police now. She is devastated."

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We dispatched an ambulance crew, two medics in cars, an incident response officer and an advanced paramedic. London's Air Ambulance also attended."