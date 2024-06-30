Boy, 13, holding replica handgun shot dead by New York police, authorities say

A 13-year-old boy carrying a replica handgun has been shot dead by New York State Police. Picture: Utica Police

By Will Conroy

A 13-year-old boy carrying a replica handgun has been shot dead by New York State Police, US authorities have said.

The teenager, who has been named in local reports as Nyah Mway - a refugee from Myanmar - died in hospital after a single shot in the chest.

The incident occurred on Friday evening after police investigating robberies in Utica stopped Mr Mway and another 13-year-old that “matched the robbery suspects’ descriptions”, police said.

Mr Mway fled on foot before aiming what “appeared to be a handgun” at the police officers, Utica police chief Mark Williams told reporters.

Video footage posted on social media shows an officer chasing the boy before wrestling him to the ground. Two more officers catch up with them before a gunshot is heard.

A bystander says: "Oh my god, he just shot him."

Mr Mway was given first aid at the scene but later died in hospital after a single shot to the chest.

Police released the body camera footage on Saturday from all the officers involved after Mr Williams received backlash from angered members of the local community at a press conference attended by the boy's family.

Utica Mayor Michael Galime called for calm, saying: "We understand the weight of this situation and want to ensure that every single piece of this is understood.

"Everything will be released, and everyone in this room and the entire community will have access to all of that information."

The footage appears to show the teenager pointing what police say was the replica weapon, while running away. The officers can be heard shouting "gun!" to each other.

A replica of a Glock 17 Gen 5 handgun with a detachable magazine was recovered by officers at the scene.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Michael Curley said the dummy had "Glock markings, signatures, a detachable magazine and serial numbers" and was "in all aspects a realistic-appearing firearm”.

"However, ultimately, it fires only pellets or BBs," Mr Curley added.

The three officers involved have been placed on administrative leave with pay and were identified by the Utica Police Department as Patrick Husnay, Bryce Patterson and Andrew Citriniti.

The department said its "heartfelt thoughts and prayers" were with Mr Mway's family.

"We will continue to be as transparent and accessible to the family and community as legally allowed as this process continues," it said on Facebook.

The department added: "Officer Husnay is the officer that fired his duty weapon, striking the juvenile.

"As will be illustrated" in body-worn camera (BWC) footage, "when the officers asked and went to pat frisk Nyah Mway he immediately fled on foot.

"While fleeing he produced a replica Glock pellet gun from the front of his body, and during the 51 and 53-second mark on officer Patterson's BWC, points the weapon directly at Officer Patterson and the other officers," the department said.