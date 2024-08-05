Breaking News

Boy, 14, pensioner, 69, and two brothers among first batch of 'rioters' in court following week of chaos

By Chris Chambers

A 14-year-old boy has pleaded guilty at Liverpool Magistrates' Court, sitting as a youth court, to violent disorder.

The boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, launched fireworks at police in the city centre - he’s been bailed and will be sentenced at a later date.

A 69-year-old man has pleaded guilty to violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon following widespread rioting in Liverpool on Saturday night.

William Nelson Morgan (from Linton Road, L4) was part of a large group involved in hurling bricks at police and setting bins and buildings on fire along County Road. He was also in possession of a wooden bat.

He’s been remanded in custody and will appear in court for sentencing on August 29.

Adam Wharton, 28, from Selwyn Street, L4, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court charged with burglary. He was arrested after being seen in a balaclava going into the Spellow Hub Library in the early hours Sunday morning as people looted and set the building on fire. Having pleaded guilty, he was remanded in custody and told he would be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on August 29th. As he left the dock, he shouted “shitty-arse judge”.

His brother, Ellis Wharton, 22, appeared sporting a black eye and also admitted burglary but denied assaulting a police officer. The court heard he was seen by police with a computer screen under his arm inside the Spellow Hub Library and was arrested by officers who struggled with him before detaining him.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Liverpool Crown Court later this month.

Separately, a 58-year-old man has admitted violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker following the riots in Southport on Tuesday night.

Derek Drummond (from Pool Street) admitted hurling abuse at police and punching an officer in the face but denied breaking down a garden wall and throwing bricks at the police.

The court was played footage of Mr Drummond shouting “shithouse, shithouse” at officers before punching one in the face.

His family were in tears as he was remanded in custody and he will be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court later this month (29th)

Curtis Coulson, 30, sobbed as he became the first person to appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court following disorder in South Yorkshire over the weekend.

Coulson wiped away tears with a tissue as he sat in the glass-fronted dock and denied affray.

The alleged offence relates to an incident outside Sheffield City Hall on Sunday in which he is alleged to have swung a stick at a woman.

Coulson was refused bail and will go on trial at the same court in September.

Bail has been refused to a man described by police in court as playing a "significant role" in an anti-immigration protest in Belfast on Saturday.

Bernard Lavery, 34, from Farnham Street in Belfast, appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court charged with taking part in an unnotified public procession.

A PSNI detective constable told the court that Lavery had been at the front of the protest on Saturday carrying a Irish tricolour flag and said that police believe he played a "significant role" in leading the march. A defence lawyer said his client had been fully co-operative with police and denied having any leadership role in the protest. He said his client had only attended after a flyer was posted through his door.

Lavery was denied bail and was remanded in custody until September 2.

A judge has described scenes of violence in Belfast as "absolutely disgraceful" as he refused bail to two men accused of taking part in disorder which followed an anti-immigration protest in the city on Saturday.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay refused bail to Simeon Eric McCullough, 46, of Schomberg Drive in Belfast, who was charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

Bail was also refused to Gary Creighton, 38, from Inishowen Drive in Belfast, who was charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of fireworks without a licence, and riotous behaviour.

He also faced a charge of disorderly behaviour. Two other men are due to appear later in connection with the weekend disorder.

A man has admitted taking vapes from a shop in Sunderland that was damaged during the disorder, but denied being part of the protests.

Brian Gilby, 27, of no fixed abode, pleaded not guilty to violent disorder when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on Monday. He pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary.

The court heard he was seen on footage going into a damaged shop and taking boxes of vapes. Heather Bolton, defending, said Gilby denied being part of the protests or of any violent disorder, but was out "socialising with friends" in the city centre when he saw a shop "that had already been damaged" and went inside.

Gilby was remanded in custody and will make his first appearance at a crown court on September 2.

A woman has pleaded guilty to violent disorder after being seen on footage pushing a large bin towards a police line during unrest in Sunderland.

Leanne Hodgson, 43, of Holborn Road, Sunderland, denies being involved in the original march but says she had been out drinking and became involved in the disorder when the pub closed, a court heard. South Tyneside Magistrates Court was told she "came out into the street, was very drunk and angry, and behaved as described".

John Garside, prosecuting, said "there was a large crowd cheering and joining in" as Hodgson pushed the bin at officers. She was later arrested at her home address. The defendant, who has a "long-running alcohol problem," was remanded in custody to be sentenced on September 2.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told her: "This was large-scale mob violence which resulted in fear to the public and damage to local businesses. There is absolutely no justification for it. You chose to involve yourself in it."

A 41-year-old man has pleaded guilty to violent disorder following unrest in Sunderland.

Andrew Smith, of High Street East, Sunderland, has been remanded in custody until September 2, when he will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.

Shaun Doran, 48, of Villette Road, Sunderland, pleaded not guilty to the same offence when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. He was also remanded in custody until his next hearing, also to take place on September 2 at Newcastle Crown Court.

A man accused of violent disorder over unrest in Sunderland has been remanded in custody. Clinton Morrison, 31, of Saint Barnabas Way, Sunderland, did not indicate a plea when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on Monday. A date for a crown court hearing was set for September 2.

A man has pleaded guilty to violent disorder after unrest in Sunderland on Friday. Josh Kellett, 29, of Southcroft, Washington, admitted the offence at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court heard he was seen on footage throwing a stone towards police officers while part of a large group. He was wearing a balaclava but was identified by his "distinctive tattoos," it was said. Kellett was remanded in custody until his sentencing at crown court on September 2, after a district judge said his case was "too serious for this court".